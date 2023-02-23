‘Don’t mention it to anyone. Just look busy’: Office worker finishes work 7 hours early

An office worker has gone viral on TikTok after finishing all of her work in an hour, leaving her with nothing to do for the rest of her 8-hour shift.

In the clip, user Maddy (@nosidamwoknes) is seen at her desk listlessly looking up and down from a printed-out spreadsheet to her computer screen.

“No, but for real what are you supposed to do at an office job when you finish all your work and still have 7 hours of the day left,” she asks in the video.

The viral video has more than 4.8 million views on TikTok and over 6,000 comments.

“How do you corporate girlies not go insane throughout the day,” the caption reads.

Maddy gave some more context about her situation in the comments section, sharing that she worked in customer service for six years and could no longer deal with the stress of a customer-facing role. That’s why she got an office job, and even though the work doesn’t fill her days, her anxiety “has never been better with this job.”

She also added that sometimes she lets work pile up so that it will last her longer, but she still ends up finishing it quickly, usually within an hour. Often, she said she has to pretend to be busy.

While plenty of commenters told her to entertain herself on the computer, others pointed out that doesn’t always work since, in many office layouts, you can easily see co-workers’ screens.

“THIS like everyone saying do stuff on your computer but it’s facing everyone so they’ll tell i’m bullshitting,” Maddy said in reply to one commenter.

Other viewers had some interesting things to say about Maddy’s experience.

“THIS is why we shouldn’t be obligated to work 40 hrs a week. If my job’s done in 10-20, I’m DONE; I’m being the same if not more productive,” one person said.

“I dream of this. I will dissociate and stare. I would love to do nothing,” another responded.

“20 min bathroom breaks every hour kept me ALIVE,” a third claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maddy via TikTok comment but did not immediately hear back.