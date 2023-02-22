‘There’s absolutely nothing illegal about what I’m doing’: Remote worker shuts down people who criticize her for having 3 full-time work-from-home jobs

In a world where remote work has become increasingly common, one woman’s story of juggling three full-time work-from-home jobs has sparked both admiration and skepticism.

After @anesotericgirly‘s TikTok video went viral, many people have questioned the legality and feasibility of working three full-time jobs simultaneously.

But the worker is not backing down. In fact, she has posted another video responding to the negative feedback she’s received.

In a video posted on Feb. 17, she recorded a short video of herself lipsyncing to the popular TikTok sound bite from the movie “Precious” saying, “Since you got your degree, and you know every fucking thing.”

The real response, however, is in the overlay text of the video, which reads: “When the internet Karens tell me I’m committing fraud by working 3 full-time WFH jobs but none of my schedules overlap and there’s absolutely nothing illegal about what I’m doing – I just want to help other moms make $8-10k a month to get ahead.”

The follow-up TikTok quickly went viral, accumulating 216,700 views, and sparking another fiery debate in the comment section.

One commenter pointed out that from their experience, as long as there is no non-compete agreement in place, it is permissible for WFH agents to work as many jobs as they want.

They said, “Former HR for a company who employed WFH agents. As long as there’s not a non-compete in place, work as many jobs as you want. We really don’t care.”

“You got 3 and I can’t even find one!” another wrote.

“Does that mean you work 120 hours a week?” a third said, questioning how it is possible to hold 3 full-time jobs that don’t overlap.

A further commenter wrote, “Capitalism capitalisming – why employ three people and make sure they have incomes when one person can be greedy?”



That comment triggered a passionate follow-up TikTok from the worker in which she spoke about difficult memories from her childhood and how she wanted to provide a better future for her son, adding, “If that makes me greedy because I want to provide a life for my son that I did not get to have, then I will wear that badge of ‘greediness’ with pride.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @anesotericgirly via TikTok direct messages.