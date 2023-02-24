‘It was a lot of work’: Couple places massive McDonald’s drive-thru order for their wedding

A McDonald’s worker on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video documenting the process of allegedly making a couple’s order for their wedding.

In a video with over 100,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user @mcdonalds_hacks101 shares how the team made the order, which he describes as “a lot of work.”

The total cost of the order was $97.43, and the order was placed via the drive-thru.

“It was for a wedding, actually. The couple, I guess they decided they wanted McDonald’s for their wedding,” says @mcdonalds_hacks101 in the video. “There’s nothing wrong with that!”

While this may not be a common practice, people around the world have opted to cater their weddings with goods from McDonald’s and other fast food locations.

In fact, some McDonald’s locations in Hong Kong offer full wedding packages, including meals, decorations, and, if desired, a “wedding cake” composed of stacked boxes of McDonald’s Apple Pies.

If one doesn’t want to travel abroad for their fast-food wedding, they can head to Las Vegas, where lovers can get married in a “wedding chapel with a Taco Bell twist,” per the Taco Bell Wedding website.

Those who marry in a Taco Bell as part of this package can expect to receive “wedding swag,” access to the “unique” Taco Bell chapel and reception area, and use of a “Taco Bell Sauce Packet bouquet.”

On TikTok, users shared their own stories of massive drive-thru orders.

“We had someone [come] in every [wednesday] get 35 mcchicken and 40 cheeseburgers,” a user recalled.

“That ain’t nothing,” another added. “We took 50jr chickens 100 hamburgers and 100 cheese burgers for a wedding.”

“We had a elders home order 53 fish fillet and then like 80 different meals cause they [were] having like a family visiting day,” a third user shared.

“At [Chick-fil-A] we gotta make 600 of each spicy and regular cfa sandwiches for the school football games,” wrote an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to @mcdonalds_hacks101 via email.