‘Please get out of my store’: DoorDash driver harasses Subway employees over late order

A viral TikTok video shows an angry exchange between a DoorDash driver and several Subway employees.

TikTok user @ghettogaragetvv, who appears to have been a Subway customer, filmed the interaction with the DoorDash “Karen” and posted it on TikTok. The recording starts mid-argument with the delivery driver shouting, “I have to have it delivered—why don’t you shut the fuck up?”

A Subway employee snaps back at the DoorDash driver, and the two shout over each other for a few seconds. It appears that the Subway order is three minutes late, and the DoorDash driver is trying to rush the employees to make it faster.

The Subway employee tries to say that the customer will understand their order being late, but the driver cuts them off.

“No, they won’t understand,” the woman snaps loudly. “They want their food, that’s why they ordered it and had me deliver it.”

Someone else chimes in that they’re going to call DoorDash to have the driver fired. The arguing continues, until another employee breaks through the noise, saying, “Please get out of my store.”

In the video’s comment section, several viewers weighed in on the driver’s anger over the late order.

“I’m a dasher if the order is taking longer than usual just communicate with the customer and let them know most are okay with waiting. A bit longer,” one viewer commented.

“I am a dasher and I can tell you if you just keep the customer updated and update the app with status everything will be fine! [laughing emoji],” another said.

Some viewers called out the driver’s behavior toward the Subway employees.

“Why do people feel the need to treat retail workers and people in the fast food business like garbage? So uncalled for!!” one user wrote.

“The people at subway should have just cancelled the order. Thankfully they can rate the drivers and put in a complaint,” another said.

Someone else commented, “I don’t see how people can do this I am literally PETRIFIED to send food back if it’s wrong.”

Several additional commenters claimed that restaurants like Subway are able to rate or even ban the DoorDash drivers that deliver their food.

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment, and to both Subway and DoorDash via email.