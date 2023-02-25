‘GIRL GET THAT CHECK’: Boston Market worker claims they almost died after restaurant ceiling fell in

A fast-food worker took to TikTok to document her store’s ceiling falling in at what appears to be a Boston Market, leading to a number of commenters suggesting she should have faked a workplace injury to capitalize on the situation.

The video comes courtesy of creator Danii (@danii_phanttom,)and has attracted more than 309,000 views as of Saturday,

In the short video, the creator mutters the TikTok sound, “Lord have mercy,” adding, “Today drained me.” Though the six-second video starts with a view of the creator, it then pans over to the wreckage, documenting fallen-in portions of the ceiling and a hole above where one panel presumably rested before its plummet.

The on-screen caption accompanying the video reads, “When the ceiling fell at work and you almost died on a random Thursday night.”

In the background, during the panning of the wreckage, at least one customer is visible sitting at a table, so either the brave TikToker documented it shortly after it happened or the customer was relatively unaffected by the chaos.

The comments on the video fell into a few different camps, including reactions to the damage.

“DAMN THAT’S THE WHOLE ROOF,” wrote one commenter.

Another revealed, “I wasn’t expecting it to be this bad.”

But a great number of commenters saw the opportunity in the disaster—namely, faking a workplace injury.

“The way that I would’ve laid down and scooped some of that tile and debris over my body and smeared the dust on my face,” said one commenter with very specific details.

“All of a sudden, my back woulda been in so much pain,” wrote another.

“The way I would’ve been layed out on the floor is crazy,” yet another posited.

In the same vein, someone else claimed, “I would’ve crawled under it and been crying, ‘My neck! I can’t feel my legs.’ I would’ve been nominated for an Oscar.”

Some of the injury claims were a little more outlandish, including one who suggested, “Girl, I would’ve screamed, ‘I’M BLIND. Ceiling got in my eye.”

Others were more direct in their suggestion of what to do. As one said simply, accompanied by laughing emojis, “Lawsuit.”

Danii replied to one of the comments, saying she wouldn’t be able to lie even if she wanted to: “They got cameras.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to both the creator and Boston Market for comment.