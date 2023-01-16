We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

I hope you had a good weekend! We’re starting off the week with top stories about: A woman claiming in a viral video that an airline lost her son, the FCC’s broadband maps already facing criticism, a worker saying she quit after getting an “offensive” 13-cent raise, and how Hollywood turned a blind eye to allegations against Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes.

After that, our Tech Reporter Mikael has his weekly “One Dumb Conspiracy” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman claimed that Alaska Airlines “lost” her son, who she paid to have supervised during his flight.

➤ READ MORE

🔗 INTERNET RIGHTS

FCC’s new broadband mapping effort already hit with congressional criticism

Just two months ago, the FCC finished a massive revamp of its broadband mapping efforts. However, the efforts are already facing sharp criticism from senators.

➤ READ MORE

In a now-viral video, a worker said she decided to quit her job after they gave her an “offensive” 13-cent raise.

➤ READ MORE

Hollywood insiders welcomed Brad Pitt with open arms, turning a blind eye to Angelina Jolie’s abuse accusations.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🔬 Better living through science

💰 SPONSORED

Transform your mental health with psychedelics

If you’ve streamed Netflix’s How to Change Your Mind, you’re no stranger to next-gen therapies for mental health. Mindbloom’s clinically prescribed, guided, at-home psychedelic therapy offers the opportunity to achieve long-lasting breakthroughs in anxiety and depression. Over 74% of clients with moderate or severe depression or anxiety report significant improvement after four sessions. Ready to get started on your journey to mental health? Find out if you’re a candidate today.

LEARN MORE

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists think this obviously altered video of Joe Biden is real

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

📚 A woman claims that a photographer sold her headshot to stock image websites, which resulted in it being used on an erotic novel cover.

💰 In a viral TikTok video, a Costco shopper walks around the store, pointing out prices of items that have allegedly skyrocketed since last year.

🍔 A McDonald’s customer is calling out one of the fast-food locations online after he was told he couldn’t stay in the store for longer than 30 minutes.

📷 In a viral video, someone caught a Walmart Photo Center employee rifling through the photos she sent to be printed.

🍺 The revolution is here, and it’s non-alcoholic. Here are the best non-alcoholic beers for guilt-free nightcaps and pain-free mornings.*

🍗 A woman claims in a viral video that she found metal in her chicken wings from Walmart.

💳 A former Sally Beauty worker says the store credit card they were forced to open caused their credit score to decline after they purchased just one nail polish.

💼 From the Daily Dot archive: For Gen Z, office culture is both nostalgic and glamorous (sometimes).

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

In a viral TikTok, a bartender shared one of the things she and other bartenders hate: customers blocking the bar.

TikTok user Brianne Gilbert (@brieg3) posted a five-second clip of a line of men at the bar where she works. Rather than drinking, the men had their backs to Gilbert as they leaned against the bar to watch a football game.

“This is what bartenders hate,” the voiceover said.