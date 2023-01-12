Worker says they were forced to open credit card at Sally Beauty and it ruined their credit after they tried buying 1 nail polish

A former Sally Beauty worker says the store credit card they were forced to open caused their credit score to decline after they purchased just one nail polish.

The worker, Cirilo (@mayasaboy), shared their story in a TikTok video, which reached about 522,000 views as of Thursday. In the seven-second video, the TikToker doesn’t say a word but zooms in on their annoyed face and then the outside of Sally Beauty’s headquarters in Denton, Texas.

“POV you worked at Sally Beauty in 2020 and the managers forced you to open a credit card,” the video’s on-screen text says. “One year later you try buying nail polish and your card declines. So you stop using that card. Turns out the purchase went through and has been accumulating debt [sic] for years.”

“And no one will help you… even after driving to the headquarters in Denton TX… 20 phone calls…” the text continues.

In the video’s caption, the TikToker adds, “The credit card is now in collections and my credit is bad now.”

While some viewers offered the TikToker advice on how to fix their credit, others questioned whether it was legal for their former manager to force them to open a store credit card.

“Consumerfinance.gov and make a report, it’ll get fixed quick,” one viewer commented.

“Is that LEGAL,” a second questioned. The creator wrote in reply, “Definitely not…”

A third wrote, “one of my favourite qualities when i was younger was i would always say “that’s illegal” at work regardless if it was bc they never actually knew.”

Legal or not, other TikTokers said they had similar experiences with managers at their jobs encouraging them to open credit cards or make purchases.

“Reminds me of when my boss @Journeys would make us buy socks to meet our sales goals,” one user said.

Another user wrote, “Tj maxx tried to make the employees open a card to help their report and I always just say oh my husband said no lol.”

A further TikToker commented, “I used to work at Marshall’s and they forced me to sign up when I was like 17 so we could meet our goal or something and now I’m stuck with it. Fml.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Sally Beauty via email.