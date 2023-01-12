‘A complete stranger helped him’: Woman says Alaska Airlines lost her son

In a now-viral TikTok, a woman claimed that Alaska Airlines “lost” her son, who she paid to have supervised during his flight.

TikTok user Reyna Britt (@sanguinespirited) posted the video on Jan. 6. As of Jan. 11, the video received over 1.2 million views.

In the video, Britt showed her son exiting the gate of his Alaska Airlines flight.

“Alaskan Airlines lost my son (who I paid to take care of) thankfully a complete stranger helped him,” Britt wrote in a text overlay.

“Few hrs later they call to ask if I ever got my kid,” the text continued. “They said they lost him because the lanyard was not visible… more lies. They also said they would call back and never did. Do better.”

In the comments section, viewers slammed the airline for losing track of a child traveling as an unaccompanied minor. Airlines commonly provide an airport escort and boarding assistance to children traveling without parental guidance for an additional fee.

“I’ve flown alone more than once and you’re supposed to be escorted from the second you leave your parents,” one commenter shared.

“Alaskan airlines is the worst, my little sister flew out by herself and my grandma paid for meals and drinks for her to be served during the flight and they didn’t even give her anything during the flight. They checked on her once and that’s it,” another wrote.

In a follow-up video, Britt said that she “spent over three and a half hours trying to get Alaska Airlines to talk to [her].”

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson responded to the incident in an email to the Daily Dot.

“We are in touch with the mother and trying [to] understand better what happened,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Britt via TikTok comment.