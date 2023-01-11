‘You’re telling me they look through your pictures?! I never been so embarrassed in my life’: Walmart customer catches photo department workers looking through photos

In a viral video, TikTok user Dani Martinez (@danielanicol_) caught a Walmart Photo Center employee rifling through the photos she sent to be printed. Shocked, Martinez posted a video to the platform to see if any other users knew that employees looked through their photos.

Martinez started the video by zooming in on the employee who looked through her photos. She had a shocked expression when she returned to her car at the end of the video.

“HUHHHH??!! You’re telling me they look through your pictures?!” the overlay text read. “I never been so embarrassed in my life.”

“DONT ASK WHAT IM PRINTING,” Martinez added in the caption.

According to the Walmart code of conduct, all Walmart employees are expected to handle personal information “in a way that shows you understand and respect its importance to the person and our business.”

In the comments section of Martinez’s video, users who claimed to be current or former Walmart employees explained that they look through the images because they have to discard graphic photos.

“I used to work at Walmart & we had to look bc we weren’t able to print explicit pics so we had to shred them,” one viewer claimed.

Other users shared photo printing service experiences similar to Martinez’s.

“Yeah… one of the workers made a comment about mine… very awkward moment,” one user commented.

“Yeah. Unfortunately we look through them bahaha I be catching some of y’all in [underwear],” another wrote.

Some commenters suggested ways customers can avoid having employees see their photos.

“Personally i do the self print at walmart and they free if you fast enough [just saying’],” one wrote.

“This is why I just print my own pics on my printer lmaooo,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot reached out to Martinez via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment, and Walmart via email.