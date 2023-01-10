‘Us drinkers hate it too’: Bartender shares ‘what bartenders hate’

In a viral TikTok, a bartender shared one of the things she and other bartenders hate: customers blocking the bar.

TikTok user Brianne Gilbert (@brieg3) posted a five-second clip of a line of men at the bar where she works. Rather than drinking, the men had their backs to Gilbert as they leaned against the bar to watch a football game.

“This is what bartenders hate,” the voiceover said.

It is unclear where Gilbert works, but the bar is located in Dallas, according to hashtags in the caption.

The video racked up over 208,000 views since it was posted on Jan. 9. In the comments section, many viewers agreed with Gilbert.

“Us patrons hate it too…this is when elbow leading walking comes to play,” one viewer wrote.

“As a patron I also hate it. Move from the bar so folks can order without being crowded,” another echoed.

Some users shared that men blocking the bar can deter people — especially women — from ordering drinks.

“It really discourages people sometimes particularly women from walking up to the bar,” one viewer commented.

“Omg and then you try to order a drink and one of them tries to flirt or won’t move until you talk to them !!! Like [blushing emoji],” another added.

Others viewers shared suggestions on how to tackle the issue.

“Put tvs on other side above bar. Poor management,” one wrote.

“That’s when you accidentally spill/spray them with something. works every time,” a second suggested.

“Tell them to move. You’re welcome,” a third proposed.

“Add more [seating] and more TVs boom problem fixed lol,” a fourth joked.

