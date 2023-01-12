‘The very first bite I took literally broke my tooth’: Woman claims she found metal in her Walmart chicken wings

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming to have injured herself after finding metal in her Walmart chicken wings.

According to TikTok user Amber (@hashmama_), she had purchased the “hot boneless chicken wings” from the deli counter of a Walmart location in Gaylord, Michigan.

Upon taking her first bite, the wing “literally broke my tooth.”

“I spit it out, and what was in my mouth was a very hard, very sharp piece of metal,” Amber recalls. “And I don’t mean tin foil, I mean actual metal.”

The video currently has over 24,000 views.

Amber claims that she reported the incident to Walmart. In response, they offered her $5. She did not take the $5.

Unsatisfied, Amber says she called Walmart’s customer service, who told her that someone from the Gaylord store would contact her. This has not yet happened, according to Amber, which inspired her to make the above video.

She later posted a video showing the metal in question.

“It’s just baffling that you can’t do anything for a customer that has had an injury from something that you sold in your store,” Amber concludes in her original video.

In the comment section, many users advised Amber to seek assistance from an attorney. While she has pursued this, she claims that no one will take her case as she “[wasn’t] ‘seriously’ injured.”

Amber continued in a comment that she returned to the store and filed an incident report. She confirmed these details in an Instagram direct message conversation with Daily Dot and offered several updates.

“After going into the store to file the same claim I filed online and over the phone, I was contacted by someone who asked a few questions and [I] was told they would be sending my complaint to the producer of the chicken,” she wrote. “I haven’t heard any more than that.”

“Based on the questions I was asked, they’re going to try and spin it that my teeth [were] in bad health before I took a bite of metal,” she continued. “I’ve actually been told by more than one dentist my teeth have always been perfect aside from a cavity or two…[but] the condition of my teeth should not be in question. Metal shouldn’t be in people’s food.”

Despite the aforementioned claim of not being “seriously” injured, Amber claims she is still facing issues as a result of the metal in her chicken wings.

“My tooth is very sharp now and I get intense pains that come and go,” she detailed.

Due in part to Walmart’s handling of the situation, Amber says she is now seeking more than mere accountability.

“Well, at first I just wanted them to be held accountable. However, now I want compensation,” she stated. “I have two children ages 3 and 6, and the fact that they could have been the ones to get the metal in their food and could have possibly swallowed it creating serious health complications should be addressed by them.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media contact form.