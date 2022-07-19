Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

I hope your week has started off well! Today’s most pressing internet culture stories include a recap of how a mood tracking app left its users exposed online, a claim that has sparked data privacy concerns in the wake of the Roe v. Wade ruling, and a look into discourse about whether seeing theatrical movies is “elitist.”

Plus, I break down how the FCC chairwoman proposed a raise to the standard for what the government considers the minimum broadband speed in my “Tech Analysis” column.

PRIVACY: The mental health app Feelyou recently patched a vulnerability that saw the email addresses of its nearly 80,000 users exposed online. The app, which is focused on journaling and mood tracking, allowed people to share their feelings either publicly or anonymously. However, as our Tech Reporter Mikael notes, until last week anyone could obtain email addresses of users and link them to anonymous posts.

WTF: A woman on Twitter recently went viral after claiming that she was mailed baby formula after purchasing a pregnancy test from Walgreens without ordering or buying the formula. The incident sparked a number of data privacy concerns in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Our IRL Reporter Tricia breaks it all down here.

CULTURE: Joe Russo, one of the director’s of Avengers: Endgame, sparked a debate online after claiming that theatrical movies were “elitist.” As our Culture Reporter Gavia reports, the quote sparked a predictably conflicted response among people online, drawing criticism from a wide array of angles. You can check out Gavia’s recapping of all the discourse here.

VIRAL: Job hunting is hard, but one woman on TikTok is going viral after showing how she secured a job interview after sending a meme to her initial rejection email. Her video has already been watched more than 1.6 million times, with some commentators saying she might have cracked the code in job hunting.

FCC chairwoman wants to raise the definition of what is considered adequate broadband service

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) wants to raise the definition for what constitutes a minimum broadband speed.

Currently, the government sets a minimum broadband speed of 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload when determining whether someone has broadband internet access. That definition has long been deemed too low, and now FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wants to raise it.

Specifically, Rosenworcel has suggested raising the minimum to 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload. The FCC has used the 25/3 Mbps minimum since 2015, and since then Rosenworcel has advocated for a 100 Mbps standard. The minimum speed definition helps the FCC determine what areas across the country are deemed to have internet service.

“The needs of internet users long ago surpassed the FCC’s speed metric, especially during a global health pandemic that moved so much of life online,” Rosenworcel said in a recent statement. “The 25/3 metric isn’t just behind the times, it’s a harmful one because it masks the extent to which low-income neighborhoods and rural communities are being left behind and left offline.”

The long-term goal, Rosenworcel said, would be to “set a separate national goal of 1 Gbps/500 Mbps for the future.”

Last year, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) recommended that the FCC reevaluate its current definition of minimum broadband speeds, arguing that the 25/3 Mbps definition isn’t enough to “meet the needs” of small businesses.

Before that, a group of senators also called on the agency to update its definition of broadband to 100 Mbps for both upload and download speeds.

Around the same time, Consumer Reports and numerous other advocacy groups launched a nationwide campaign to crowdsource information about people’s internet speeds.

The campaign allowed people to take an internet speed test, upload their internet bill, and answer a few questions to help Consumer Reports “press internet service providers and government officials to deliver greater access to fair, affordable, reliable internet services.

Rosenworcel proposed changing the minimum broadband speed definition as part of a “Notice of Inquiry,” which would need public input and a vote before the definition could change.

— Andrew Wyrich

