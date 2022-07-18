‘WFH is how they reel you in’: Worker’s warning about customer service jobs goes viral

More and more people are seeking jobs that allow them to work from home. According to an article from CNBC citing research by CareerBuilder, “flexible” jobs allowing employees to work from home either full- or part-time saw seven times more applications than in-person roles in the month of February.

While the available work-from-home jobs are varied, there’s one type of WFH job that almost always seems to have open positions: customer service. In a now-viral TikTok, user Shéi (@whosshei) explains why that might be.

“If you’re thinking of working a call center job [in the] customer service space, and you have the option to do so or don’t, please do not set yourself up,” she says at the start of her video. In the caption, she adds, “that WFH is how they reel you in.”

Her video currently has over 64,000 views.

“When I tell y’all this is probably the most mentally, emotionally draining job that I’ve ever had—I’ve been working since I was 15, OK? Fifteen! This is the most emotionally draining job ever,” she continues.

“You truly have to be built different to handle people, because the way that people are genuinely menaces to society—you do not realize how messed up people are until you’ve got to listen to them on the phone,” she claims.

If one must get a call center job, Shéi says there’s one area that’s above the rest work-wise.

“Get billing,” she advises. “Billing is the easiest call center job you can ever get.”

In the comments section, users and alleged former and current call center employees backed up Shéi’s claims.

“People think call center jobs are easy, they ARE NOT!” one user wrote. “People get REAL bold and rude over the phone. Something they won’t do in person.”

“Literally don’t do it!” another advised. “They do not pay enough for the verbal abuse y’all receive from customers.”

“I cant tell you how many deep breaths I have had to take!” a third stated. “They test you, they really test you!”

“Last year I left and I hope I don’t ever have to go back to a call center job,” a further user added. “It’s so draining.”

For those currently working in call centers, users have some advice.

“I Work In Customer Service , My Motto Is ‘They’re Not Mad At You, They Mad At [The] Situation,’” a TikToker offered. “Apply It & Prosper.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Shéi via email.

