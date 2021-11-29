‘Hey! I’m waiting in your f*cking line, a**hole?‘: Customer yells at McDonald’s workers who were allegedly ‘doing the nasty’ while they waited in drive-thru for 20 minutes

A TikToker filmed a video while allegedly waiting in a McDonald’s drive-thru for 20 minutes because the workers were allegedly having sex.

The overlay text in the video alleges, “We were in the drive-thru for 20 mins… the workers were in the back doing the nasty.”

The video starts with a voiceover reading the text, and then a man in the vehicle in front of the TikToker’s shouts through the window while hitting it: “Hey! I’m waiting in your fucking line, asshole! The fuck are you doing? Come on, asshole!”

The man yells from his car to the workers inside as the TikToker films and laughs.

https://www.tiktok.com/@pnaomii/video/7026746577486155014

Since being posted on Nov. 4 by @pnaomii, the video has gained close to 2 million views and over 370,000 likes. The TikToker posted a follow-up video almost a week later, showing the aftermath of the first video.

In the second video, the text says: “Lmao they closed the McDonald’s then this happened.” The man featured yelling in the first video is now out of his car, telling the people behind him to back up. He seemingly grows more and more frustrated as the people in the last car start yelling back at him. That short video has over 441,000 views.

The comments section of both videos made jokes about the situation and did not spare a single McDonald’s pun. “They were doing the McNasty,” one person joked in the comments section.

Another hinted at a long-running joke about the chain’s lack of working ice cream machines, writing, “They can sit there and do the nasty but won’t fix the ice cream machines.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @pnaomii but did not immediately hear back.

