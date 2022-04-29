‘Listen little girl, you’re not allowed to use your mom’s Costco card’: Shopper says her ‘teenage’ features always gets her stopped

A woman on TikTok says Costco workers constantly accuse her of using her parents’ membership because she “looks like a teenager.”

The woman, Gaby (@gabslamessy) on TikTok, says she went to Costco for lunch last weekend but was stopped at the door, where employees check customers’ Costco membership cards.

Costco is a chain of big-box retail stores that require a membership for patrons to shop there. Membership cards must be shown when entering the store.

“I always get stopped, and they’re like ‘Listen little girl, you’re not allowed to use your mom’s Costco card, and you need your mom with you,'” Gaby says in a video.

The TikToker explains that first of all, her mother is dead, and second, she’s 28 years old. She says she usually has to flip her Costco card to show the grainy picture of herself on the back of it.

So when Gaby went to Costco for lunch last weekend and got stopped at the door, the TikToker says she asked how she can avoid getting stopped every time. Gaby says the employee who stopped her got nervous, but the other employee at the door told her why she gets stopped.

Gaby says the second employee told her to not take it personally but that she physically looks like a high schooler. Gaby says she understands the comment because she’s 5 feet tall and petite. But then the employee allegedly that Gaby also dresses like a teenager.

The TikToker says she didn’t agree at first, but she admitted he was right when she realized what she wore to work that day. In the video, she shows her outfit, which consists of white Nikes, ripped jeans, black crop top, and bomber jacket.

“So the man had a point,” Gaby says.

Gaby’s video garnered about 75,000 views as of Friday. Viewers had mixed reactions to Gaby’s dilemma. Some agreed that she looks like a teenager, while others seemed to think that shouldn’t matter when going to Costco.

“So you gotta dress matronly to go to Costco now,” one viewer commented on the video.

“you do look like a lil kid . haha,” another viewer commented.

“Yep… you definitely look like a high schooler,” one viewer said.

Someone else said, “It’s a cute outfit for sure. But def how my son’s gf dresses and she’s a senior in HS. So I see the confusion on their part.”

In reply to the comment, Gaby wrote, “I went to lunch with my friend and she brought her daughter who is a senior in high school and we had the same outfit on.”

Other women, who are short or also dress like high schoolers, sympathized with Gaby and shared their own similar experiences in the comments.

“lmao this is me. im 36 and 5 feet and everyone thinks im way younger. I also dress like you,” one TikTok user said.

“Girl I’m 35 years old and I still dress like a highschooler. Just get used to it lol,” another user wrote.

One TikToker commented, “Same here I am 4’11 and I am literally getting my masters and living my adult life. I am a 10th grader to most.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gaby via TikTok comment.

