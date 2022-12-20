‘Is this a prank?’: Chipotle smothers customer’s order in sour cream after she requested extra

Given Chipotle’s tendency to under-deliver on online orders, and the criticism from many that Chipotle overcharges for their products, it’s no surprise that customers have taken to being hyper-specific with their order requests.

However, this can backfire, as TikTok user Tiara (@_tiaramaria) shared in a recent viral TikTok.

In a video with over 641,000 views, Tiara says that she made her name “Xtra Sour Cream Pls” on a recent Chipotle order, as she felt that the restaurant had not applied enough sour cream to previous orders. She hoped that doing this would result in slightly more sour cream than normal.

But when she actually got the burrito bowl, the vessel was filled almost entirely with sour cream, with the burrito bowl’s other ingredients lost in the soupy mess.

“Is this a prank?!” Tiara asks in the text overlaying the video.

This isn’t the first time Chipotle has been called out for a similar stunt.

Earlier this year, TikTok user @emgwaciedawgie went viral after claiming that they received a comparable amount of sour cream, though there is no indication that they asked for extra sour cream as Tiara did.

In the comment section, a sizeable amount of users claimed that this was actually something they would enjoy.

“This is how much I want when I say extra,” wrote one user.

“Noooo that’s perfect,” added another.

A user who claimed to work for Chipotle said that orders like these were surprisingly common.

“As someone who worked at chipotle… ppl really be wanting this much often,” shared the commenter. “…when you seem serious about wanting extra, we serious too, cuz you never know.”

That said, many users were on Tiara’s side, with some suggesting that the TikToker ask for sour cream on the side in the future to avoid incidents like these.

As one user put it, “I like food with my sour cream, not sour cream w my food.”

