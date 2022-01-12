‘no phone? they do realize people have kids right?’: Worker reveals demands of working at Buc-ee’s in viral TikTok, sparking debate

In a TikTok posted on Tuesday, @alabamablackchic talked about her experience working as a cashier at Buc-ee’s, a chain of convenience stores and gas stations in the South. In addition to only getting a 10-minute break, the TikTok also said that staffers are not allowed to use their phones at all while on the job.

“Phones, also, not allowed on the parameter,” she said in a TikTok. “They will fire you if they see you on your phone. Even on your breaks.”

@alabamablackchic’s video was in response to another viral video from @izzysanders02 showing Buc-ee’s hourly pay. In addition to paying above minimum wage, the chain also offers healthcare, three weeks paid time off, and a 401K.

@alabamablackchic has more than 120,000 TikTok subscribers and her viral clip accumulated 159,000 views since going live.

@alabamablickchic also said that piercings and visible tattoos are not allowed.

“Everything good comes with a price,” she said of making $15 an hour at Buc-ee’s. “I love my job, Buc-ee’s is by far the best job I’ve worked at.”

In the caption of her video, the TikToker wrote that everything she said about Buc-ee’s in the video was on the company’s website. While the Daily Dot has not been able to find specific information about working conditions on Buc-ee’s website, reviews from former Buc-ee’s employees on Indeed confirmed @alabamablackchic’s comments about phone use.

“Automatic termination for phone use,” a former cashier at a Buc-ee’s in Texas shared on Indeed.

“[You] will get fired on the spot if a manager can see your cell phone through your pocket,” wrote another former Texas cashier.

Commenters on @alabamablackchic’s video focused on her revelation about phone use on the job.

“No phone?” commented @jensparklez. “They do realize people have kids right?”

“No phone on breaks? That’s extreme,” wrote @michaelrich088.

“Everyone like omg no phone,” @sarcastic_cow00. “Y’all realize there is a whole generation that survived without cell phones.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @alabamablackchic via TikTok comment and Buc-ee’s via email.

