“I would’ve emailed that boss back and said ‘What about it?'”: TikToker says boss caught her on camera at Warriors game after she called in sick, sparking debate

A TikTok user shared a video stating that she called in sick and the was caught on camera at a Warriors game by her boss, starting a debate about what is and is not the business of an employer.

“When you called in sick and next day you open an email from the boss and see this,” text overlay on the video reads.

The video features a photo of the TikToker at the game. The clip was posted by @kdimagery360 on Nov. 6, and has been viewed over 1 million times since.

https://www.tiktok.com/@kdimagery360/video/7027528700862172421

In a follow-up video, @kdimagery360 acknowledges that her video sparked a debate, saying: “OK, OK. Here’s the debate: Is it your boss’ business what you do when you call in sick?”

Many agreed that it’s not an employer’s business about what an employee does with their time when they call out of work.

One TikToker’s stitch with @kdimagery360’s video went particularly viral.

“I would’ve emailed that boss back and said ‘What about it?’ I told you I was too sick to go to work, I never said I was too sick to go to the Golden State game, baby. Mind your business that’s paying you,” @yuckieth0t says in the stitch, telling @kdimagery360 in the caption: “And that’s how you handle that fren.”



https://www.tiktok.com/@yuckieth0t/video/7030591043821194543

The Daily Dot has reached out to @kdimagery360 via Instagram direct message.

