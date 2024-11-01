Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



The 2024 election is just 5 days away and pundits, to say nothing of an exhausted, queasy electorate, are obsessing over any sign that the hotly contested race is leaning one way or the other.



Polls, crypto markets , mail-in ballot tracking , interviews , psychics , and NFL results have all been frisked. Any manner of prediction, short of casting chicken entrails, is being scrutinized, hoping to glean any possible insight into whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris will prevail on Tuesday.



But one new trend, while not indicative of the outcome, shows just how high enthusiasm for Trump is running in a place one might not necessarily expect.

The Pro-Trump dance is taking over TikTok

Trump voters are doing the Trump dance all over TikTok, revealing they enthusiastically cast ballots for the former president.



While the site normally skews Gen Z and progressive, Trump’s team leaned into TikTok this campaign, launching an account and collaborating with young influencers on the platform.



And conservative users of the platform seem to be repaying him with their votes.

Over the 1970s’ hit “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People, conservative TikTokers are jerking their clenched fists up and down, in toward their face and out toward their hips, emulating the former president’s on-stage sashying.



Individual videos set to the sound racked up hundreds of thousands of views each, many from users with small followings.



“How it feels after voting,” wrote one poster , an “I voted” sticker on her pink top, mimicking Trump’s signature move while garnering almost a half-million views.



The former president began using the song in 2020, closing out his rallies with the clanky dance that, though ostensibly endearing to his base, did not develop any real virality.



However—perhaps given the recent mainstream criticism of his extended dance party at a town hall or just a newfound openness from his base to publicly share their support—his fans are embracing the aesthetic.



“The Trump Dance needs to be mandatory after the National Anthem,” wrote one commenter.



“The Trump dance is on a rise across America,” added another.



“I wanted to do that dance when I voted today. I was a little scared…but I did it in the car! LOL,” said another.

First-time Trump voters participating in the trend

The sound and trend also seem to be on the rise among voters of color, a number of who are posting videos saying it was their first time either voting or picking Trump.



“I am a former democrat, welcome to the RIGHT side,” wrote @not_africanhippie on a post that drew 148,000 views.



“It feels great to vote for the first time knowing you voted for the right president.” shared @xelah.



While some posters did a bit enthusiastically voting for a felon, the sound also gained purchase among Christian women, who are dancing back from the polls, enthused about Trump bringing God back.



“Us leaving Church knowing we voted for the candidate who would never deny Jesus,” wrote one user, with a video that drew up 359,000 views in just a couple of days.



“how I felt knowing life going to be affordable, sage, and Christ centered again,” wrote @bylizzymcknight in a video with 300,000 views.



That said, TikTokers in the commenters aren’t going down without a fight.



“So Kamala Harris, who is an acting Baptist and not the criminal convict and rapist?” one person wrote in response.



But as opposed to 2016 and 2020, Trump fans seem confident this election, with a number of them posting they’re practicing the moves to bust them out after the results are called.



So will Y.M.C.A.’s popularity decide the vote?



Young man…. I have no idea.

