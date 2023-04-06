Anti-trans doctor running for Congress uses photo to criticize vaginoplasties—doesn’t realize it’s a butt from a gay porn

Connecticut congressional candidate Dr. Amy Chai has some very strong opinions on transgender medical care, despite apparently being unable to tell a vagina from a gaping anus.
Chai, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024, got into some hot water on Twitter in response to threats she’d received over DMs, with a user sending her a pornographic image and telling her that they knew where she lived.
In response to the image, Chai shared the picture. However, she didn’t notice that the photo came from a known gay porn site and featured two cisgender men, instead using it to incorrectly call out trans healthcare.
“Look what I got for saying kids should not transition,” she wrote, going on to say, “this is a neovagina without removing the manparts … you can purchase it. It is like sewing an extra ear on your forehead.”
A neo-vagina is a vagina constructed via vaginoplasty.
After she was called out for being a doctor unable to correctly identify the scene before her, she deleted the tweets.
Though Chai is an independent candidate, she appears to have fully bought into the Republican “groomer” rhetoric when it comes to trans people. She has stated that she’s against young trans people accessing any kind of gender-affirming care.
In addition to tweeting about other right-wing topics such as anti-Christian bigotry and the parental rights movement, Chai regularly posts transphobic statements and opinions aimed at adult trans people and gender-affirming care for minors.
But now Chai’s response to the image she sent has people questioning both her insight into trans healthcare and her medical knowledge.
This is not the first time Chai has made dubious statements about trans healthcare, including claiming that puberty blockers prevent all users from ever achieving orgasm.
Users on Twitter are now flagging tweets where she calls herself a doctor to point out her glaring error.
Chai has responded to most criticisms she is getting online not by addressing her error but by calling people who bring it up assholes as proof that she can, in fact, identify one correctly.
Chai has not made any further statements addressing her misidentification. The Daily Dot has contacted her via Twitter and will update this article if she responds.