Anti-trans doctor running for Congress uses photo to criticize vaginoplasties—doesn’t realize it’s a butt from a gay porn

Connecticut congressional candidate Dr. Amy Chai has some very strong opinions on transgender medical care, despite apparently being unable to tell a vagina from a gaping anus.

Chai, who is running for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2024, got into some hot water on Twitter in response to threats she’d received over DMs, with a user sending her a pornographic image and telling her that they knew where she lived.

In response to the image, Chai shared the picture. However, she didn’t notice that the photo came from a known gay porn site and featured two cisgender men, instead using it to incorrectly call out trans healthcare.

“Look what I got for saying kids should not transition,” she wrote, going on to say, “this is a neovagina without removing the manparts … you can purchase it. It is like sewing an extra ear on your forehead.”

A neo-vagina is a vagina constructed via vaginoplasty.

After she was called out for being a doctor unable to correctly identify the scene before her, she deleted the tweets.

Warning: 2nd pic here is screenshot of the porn pic she posted (with no warning BTW.) She was lecturing me from her "position of authority," and yet, she posted this pic someone sent her (don't do that) and even claimed to have had her hands inside a "neovagina" like that! 2/ pic.twitter.com/9xMHdvHlL9 — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) April 4, 2023

Though Chai is an independent candidate, she appears to have fully bought into the Republican “groomer” rhetoric when it comes to trans people. She has stated that she’s against young trans people accessing any kind of gender-affirming care.

No groomers will be involved in the grooming of your child at Drag Camp. The children will be taught to groom themselves with the included drag makeup kit. https://t.co/p6mw0d6uDb — Amy (Doc) CHAI for Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) April 1, 2023

People who think it is fine for little boys to perform burlesque for pedophiles just really need a reality check. Number one cause of serious PTSD/Depression/Fentanyl is childhood abuse. Stop abusing children. Stop normalizing fetish, autogynophilia, and pedophilia. https://t.co/XXCPP90b8Q — Amy (Doc) CHAI for Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) March 24, 2023

In addition to tweeting about other right-wing topics such as anti-Christian bigotry and the parental rights movement, Chai regularly posts transphobic statements and opinions aimed at adult trans people and gender-affirming care for minors.

What is a FERT? (Female Exclusionary Radical Transactivist) A FERT is a mean, aggressive activist who doesn’t respect the rights, views, concerns, or beliefs of natal women. Don’t be a FERT. And don’t try to Transplain to me how women think. I respect you UNLESS you disrespect me — Amy (Doc) CHAI for Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) April 5, 2023

But now Chai’s response to the image she sent has people questioning both her insight into trans healthcare and her medical knowledge.

"I've had my hands in this, real and neo," she said.



What can you say to that except, "Excuse me doctor, that's actually my anus"?



You couldn't make it up. 3/ — Aidan Comerford (@AidanCTweets) April 4, 2023

This is not the first time Chai has made dubious statements about trans healthcare, including claiming that puberty blockers prevent all users from ever achieving orgasm.

Users on Twitter are now flagging tweets where she calls herself a doctor to point out her glaring error.

Amy, you thought someone's anus was a neovagina. And we're supposed to trust you on medical advice? You're spreading misinformation. This is abhorrent behavior. — Ari (@Edanry) April 4, 2023

Chai has responded to most criticisms she is getting online not by addressing her error but by calling people who bring it up assholes as proof that she can, in fact, identify one correctly.

Sure I can. You are an anus! — Amy (Doc) CHAI for Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) April 4, 2023

Not medical evidence. It was a threat DM ed to my inbox. I speculated that a gaping red hole was s vagina. My bad it was your asshole. — Amy (Doc) CHAI for Congress CT-3 (@docchai2022) April 4, 2023

Chai has not made any further statements addressing her misidentification. The Daily Dot has contacted her via Twitter and will update this article if she responds.