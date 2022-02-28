‘Y’all kinda have a connection’: Woman calls Instagram hacker to ask for her profile back in viral TikTok

A TikTok user has shared video of herself allegedly confronting a hacker over the phone after her Instagram account was stolen. Viewers think they have chemistry.

In footage uploaded on Sunday, TikToker @uwouldifucould can be seen not only attempting to persuade the alleged hacker to return her Instagram account but offering to help them find a job as well.

During the back-and-forth, which has been viewed more than 380,000 times, @uwouldifucould asks how she can retrieve her account before being told that she must provide the alleged hacker with a $100 gift card.

“$100!?” @uwouldifucould responds. “Can I just help you with your resume and we’ll get you a job.”

While trying to hold in her laughter, @uwouldifucould continues to push back on the alleged hacker.

“You don’t want a job like every other fucking person?” @uwouldifucould asks. “You’re not special we all have to work. We all have to get up everyday and go to work.”

The alleged hacker can even be heard laughing after @uwouldifucould jokingly threatens to come and find them.

With her tactics failing, @uwouldifucould attempts to turn on the charm in an effort to convince the alleged hacker.

“I mean c’mon. I feel like at this point we’ve kind of developed a relationship and you should just give me my Instagram back,” she says. “I feel like you know my character and you know me and I think at this point listen, bro. I work hard for my money and if I had all the money I would give you some, but I don’t.”

TikTok users also agreed that there appeared to be a relationship forming between the two.

“Y’all kinda have a connection,” one commenter said.

“Not him falling in love with you,” another quipped.

The video eventually ends without a resolution. The Daily Dot reached out to @uwouldifucould regarding her viral video but did not receive a reply by press time.

Yet in a much anticipated follow-up, @uwouldifucould revealed later on Sunday how she was finally able to regain access to her hacked Instagram.

After contacting Instagram, @uwouldifucould says she was asked to complete a facial-recognition verification in order to prove her identity.

The TikToker also explained how the incident started due to her “boomer” mother getting hacked on Facebook. In an attempt to defend her mother, @uwouldifucould says she messaged the hacker to tell them off.

“They obviously got mad and they hacked me,” @uwouldifucould said.

Prior to getting her account back, @uwouldifucould says that the alleged hacker even asked her for nude photographs of herself “as a form of payment.”

The TikTok says she responded by searching Google for “fat naked men” and sending the hacker the photos she found.

“Moral of the story is don’t click links, obviously, and don’t even bother cursing them out because they will hack you just to be like ‘fuck you,'” she concluded.

Despite the bad blood, @uwouldifucould says that she misses her hacker.

Update 12:39pm CT, Feb. 28: In a statement to the Daily Dot, @uwouldifyoucould said that she was shocked at how popular her video has become but is glad she was able to inform users about her experience.

“Honestly I don’t care much for instagram (i literally deactivate it once a month to take a break) but for some reason it just felt violating to have someone have all your info and see all your conversations ya know?” she said. “Cursing him out would be pointless so i just had fun with it and i think he did too.”

Today’s top stories: