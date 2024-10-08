Theories are still swirling around the July assassination attempt against Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

The latest speculation comes from after the website Headline News published what its says are Thomas Matthew Crooks’ autopsy records from the County of Allegheny Office of the Medical Examiner.

The Daily Dot contacted the office but couldn’t immediately confirm the authenticity of the document.

Headline USA previously detailed its fight with Allegheny to get the document.

UPDATE: Butler County has filed its official position in my appeal against them denying autopsy records for Thomas Crooks.

I have until tomorrow night to file any last replies. If there are any open records law experts out there w/ advice for how to respond, please let me know! pic.twitter.com/5bs8Rs96gG — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) August 29, 2024

A YouTuber named John Cullen also posted the document on X, setting off a swirl of speculation from posters.

So, @JG_CSTT and I were correct.

The bullet entered the shooter’s mouth, not the temple.



(Seems @chrismartenson sent everyone on a “wild goose chase,” suggesting the round entered the temple..)



From here on out, I’ll trust my instincts, and not Chris’. pic.twitter.com/7CCryLg8t4 — John Cullen 🐓 (@I_Am_JohnCullen) October 8, 2024

The document describes the injuries that killed Crooks. Crooks tried to shoot Trump at a campaign rally but missed and killed firefighter Corey Comperatore instead. Authorities then shot Crooks in the head

According to the 14-page document, Crooks had gunshot injuries to his skull, brain, teeth, tongue, hyoid bone, right internal carotid artery and right internal jugular vein, and right scapula.

The examiner also recovered a “small, copper-colored metal bullet jacket fragment” from his right upper back.

The report is full of gory details about the Crooks’ bullet wounds. One gunshot tore into his left upper lip before shattering his upper jawbone and teeth, then coming out of the right side of his neck.

Aside from the bullet damage that killed him, the autopsy found nothing remarkable about the body.

Crooks tested negative for alcohol and drugs, but had a mildly elevated blood lead level. He’s also described as “well-developed, well nourished white male,” who weighed 167 pounds, was 5’8”, had short fingernails, and wore a pair of blue Sketchers.

But one detail some people online are wondering about is a note on the document that the case is a companion to another case. Crooks’ case number on the document is 24COR05410 which is listed as a companion case to 24CORO5404.

The Daily Dot couldn’t immediately confirm which case that was, but online the theories piled up. Some pointed to a news photographer who people have variously accused of being behind the attempt or of having captured footage that would point to elements of a conspiracy.

The document is an autopsy report, so any companion case would be from somebody who died. The only person who died aside from Crooks that day was Comperatore.

When claims about the cameraman being killed circulated prior to today, some pointed out that he’s visible in footage from after the shooting, walking around the bleachers.

Two other people who were shot at the rally and brought to the hospital have both since been discharged.

In response to the speculation about who else the other case could be about, Cullen pointed out that it was probably Comperatore, but not everybody found that explanation satisfactory.

“this case 2410 and we jump from 2404 to 2410?” posted @AirAssets.

this case 2410 and we jump from 2404 to 2410? — Aviation and Naval Assets (@AirAssets) October 8, 2024

“Interesting observation,” replied @hafner_amy22370.

However, the speculation isn’t based on anything other than assuming how the coroner’s numbering system works.

Crooks’ autopsy report has been a key piece of evidence for people who believe that there may be something fishy about the assassination attempt in Butler.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.) wrote a report to the House Bi-Partisan Task Force on the Attempted Assassination of Former President Donald Trump on Aug. 12 claiming that the FBI had released Crooks’ body to his family on July 23. Higgins also claimed that the coroner’s report and the autopsy report were both late.

“The problem with me not being able to examine the actual body is that I won’t know 100% if the coroner’s report and the autopsy report are accurate. We will actually never know. Yes, we’ll get the reports and pictures, etc, but I will not ever be able to say with certainty that those reports and pictures are accurate according to my own examination of the body,” Higgins wrote.

It’s unclear is Higgins has since seen the autopsy since his report came out.

According to the document released by Headline News, the autopsy took place on July 14 and the final pathological diagnoses were signed on Aug. 5.

