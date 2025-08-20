“This is embarrassing”: Pete Hegseth mocked over awkward pull-up in RFK Jr. fitness challenge video

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is once again the subject of online mockery—this time for a pull-up he did in a video promoting fitness in the U.S. and the military.
Hegseth teamed up with Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to create the 94-second video, doing what they are calling the “Pete and Bobby Challenge”—50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under five minutes.
“It was President Trump who inspired us to do this,” Kennedy said. “This is the beginning of our tour, challenging America to get back in shape.”
While the idea of encouraging Americans to exercise is in and of itself a completely reasonable one, what drew some people’s attention was one moment in which Hegseth looked a little bit peculiar while trying to do a pull-up himself.
For those unfamiliar with pull-ups, leg flailing generally isn’t part of the process.
Why Hegseth’s pull-up went viral
As some MAGA fans pointed out in the responses, this wasn’t the only pull-up Hegseth did. The longer video does show him doing some pull-ups with less flailing.
He also claims that he and RFK Jr. were attempting to do the full 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under five minutes, and ultimately succeeded in a little more than that. We don’t actually know if this is true, as the video that’s been circulating is a highlight reel and not a full catalogue of evidence of their activities (nor was it meant to be).
Why people are ripping into Hegseth over a pull-up
Still, there are plenty of reasons people would want to scrutinize Hegseth’s abilities beyond just being petty. He’s previously lashed out at diversity in the military, complaining that “white kids” no longer feel wanted, that the military has become too “effeminate,” and that the military “straight up… should not have women in combat roles.”
“Women cannot physically meet the same standards as men,” he wrote in a book published prior to his being named Secretary of Defense.
If Hegseth is going to have such strong and loud opinions and act like he’s an authority on the matter, then yes, people on the internet who think he has no idea what he’s talking about are going to rip him apart over a goofy-looking pull-up, regardless of the circumstances.
“Fantastic combo of a dying 70 year old wearing jeans, and a crossfit guy doing a kipping pullup where he accidentally kicks his own ankles. god bless the usa. wokeness is gay and dead now,” wrote @bad_takes.
“LOL … this is embarrassing,” wrote @CholericCleric in response to the clip.
And the real kicker:
