“This is embarrassing”: Pete Hegseth mocked over awkward pull-up in RFK Jr. fitness challenge video

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is once again the subject of online mockery—this time for a pull-up he did in a video promoting fitness in the U.S. and the military.

Featured Video

Hegseth teamed up with Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to create the 94-second video, doing what they are calling the “Pete and Bobby Challenge”—50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under five minutes.

“It was President Trump who inspired us to do this,” Kennedy said. “This is the beginning of our tour, challenging America to get back in shape.”

While the idea of encouraging Americans to exercise is in and of itself a completely reasonable one, what drew some people’s attention was one moment in which Hegseth looked a little bit peculiar while trying to do a pull-up himself.

Advertisement

The Pete Hegseth pull-up is a bit different than the ones we did at Parris Island. Maybe it’s an Army thing. pic.twitter.com/4k8rkzopqh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 18, 2025

For those unfamiliar with pull-ups, leg flailing generally isn’t part of the process.

Why Hegseth’s pull-up went viral

As some MAGA fans pointed out in the responses, this wasn’t the only pull-up Hegseth did. The longer video does show him doing some pull-ups with less flailing.

Advertisement

He also claims that he and RFK Jr. were attempting to do the full 50 pull-ups and 100 push-ups in under five minutes, and ultimately succeeded in a little more than that. We don’t actually know if this is true, as the video that’s been circulating is a highlight reel and not a full catalogue of evidence of their activities (nor was it meant to be).

I teamed up with @SecDef Hegseth for the “Pete & Bobby Challenge” — 50 pull-ups, 100 push-ups. This is the start of a nationwide push to get Americans fit again. We’re calling on our friend @SecDuffy to take the challenge. pic.twitter.com/TTlv9VvkCe — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 19, 2025

Why people are ripping into Hegseth over a pull-up

Still, there are plenty of reasons people would want to scrutinize Hegseth’s abilities beyond just being petty. He’s previously lashed out at diversity in the military, complaining that “white kids” no longer feel wanted, that the military has become too “effeminate,” and that the military “straight up… should not have women in combat roles.”

Advertisement

“Women cannot physically meet the same standards as men,” he wrote in a book published prior to his being named Secretary of Defense.

If Hegseth is going to have such strong and loud opinions and act like he’s an authority on the matter, then yes, people on the internet who think he has no idea what he’s talking about are going to rip him apart over a goofy-looking pull-up, regardless of the circumstances.

This guy has the nerve to disparage women in combat? https://t.co/4MoRWLXVmc — Tara Setmayer (🦋🦋 meet me there!) (@TaraSetmayer) August 19, 2025

“Fantastic combo of a dying 70 year old wearing jeans, and a crossfit guy doing a kipping pullup where he accidentally kicks his own ankles. god bless the usa. wokeness is gay and dead now,” wrote @bad_takes.



Advertisement

fantastic combo of a dying 70 year old wearing jeans, and a crossfit guy doing a kipping pullup where he accidentally kicks his own ankles. god bless the usa. wokeness is gay and dead now https://t.co/qdmfa4OjaV — Brendan Karet (@bad_takes) August 20, 2025

These are the ones they chose to post. They let the public see this voluntarily. https://t.co/1fCjQqPPmB — Arm Your Friends (@armyourfriends) August 19, 2025

“LOL … this is embarrassing,” wrote @CholericCleric in response to the clip.

Advertisement

Look Pete Hegseth is in great shape for a 45 year old who is regularly drunk before noon https://t.co/euJwYsvPaQ — Fordow Focused (@canderaid) August 19, 2025

Waist….. but waste sort of works — Bill Johnson (@Bill43111) August 18, 2025

He should challenge women and LGBTQ servicememebers to a pull up competition. If they win, he has to leave the planet. Sounds only fair. — PoliticalWarrior (@PoliticalWarri2) August 18, 2025

And the real kicker:

Advertisement

I genuinely don’t care if my secretary of defense can do a pull-up.



If he can war-game, command a military, and keep our secrets while eating doughnuts and drinking coffee… fine by me.



Too bad he cannot do that. He’s not functional, he’s performative (like most of the admin) https://t.co/srtvIT8r1x — Blake (@blakebenson42) August 19, 2025

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.