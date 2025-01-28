Right-wingers on Truth Social are gleefully mocking Selena Gomez after the actress posted a tearful video decrying President Donald Trump’s hardline border policies and recent immigration raids.

In a quickly deleted video, the Mexican-American celebrity cried as she said “all my people are getting attacked.”

“The children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry,” she said. “I wish I could do something but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise.”

Her emotional message followed a series of raids by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in major cities across the country.

According to figures shared by ICE, from Friday through Sunday, the agency made 1,835 arrests nationwide and lodged 1,424 detainers.

ICE officials have stated the “targeted” raids were aimed at those with criminal records.

However, a Trump administration change allowing ICE officials to conduct arrests in schools, healthcare facilities, and places of worship; recent non-ICE raid-related immigration enforcement actions, including an incident in which a veteran was detained and his military documents questioned; and recently deported Brazilian migrants alleging mistreatment, fueled critics’ fears of broader deportation actions and mistreatment of migrants.

Both the raids and Trump’s broader immigration policies have been applauded by right-wingers, many of whom denounce those opposing the enforcement actions.

And as a high-profile celebrity, Gomez quickly became their latest target.

On Tuesday, #selenagomez was the top trend on the Trump-owned Truth Social platform, with posters memeing and mocking her tearful video.

“Actors. They are real good at faking It!!” commented one user.

“CRY MORE!” mocked another user.

“Tell her, she can go with them,” said someone else.

“ICE should go raid her place now!” added an account.

“Funny, didn’t see her cry over the murders of her fellow Americans at the hands of illegal aliens,” argued another Truth Social poster.

“Selena Gomez is having a mental breakdown again,” one person mocked, editing her video to appear in front of a “Mental Health Institute.”

“Selena Gomez deleted this but the internet is forever and the memes never stop,” said one while posting the video against a backdrop of Trump dancing to a bongo solo.

One account stamped a Starbucks-styled “Liberal Tears” sticker across her video.

As Gomez’s reaction went viral, Trump’s new border czar Tom Homan offered his own commentary in response.

“It is all for the good of this nation and we’re gonna keep going,” Homan said after reiterating the enforcement actions are currently targeting those with criminal records. “No apologies. We’re moving forward.”

