‘Never beating the weird’: Laura Loomer downs dog food to promote Rumble’s foray into pet products

The alternative video platform Rumble recently launched a line of dog food that has at least one right-wing influencer opening wide.

Back in July, Rumble revealed a series of new brands centered around the pet, health, and wellness industries. One such brand, known as “Pawsitive,” offers “high-quality, human-grade treats” for dogs.

Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, who pushes some of the internet’s most unfounded, bizarre claims, is one of the influencers chosen by Rumble to promote Pawsitive. And she is raising eyebrows for eating the company’s dog food herself.

“I just ate dog food,” Loomer wrote in a post to X on Saturday. “It’s human grade. Which means you and your dog can share a tasty, nutrient dense treat together.”

The apparent publicity stunt isn’t exactly receiving praise on social media. Users were quick to accuse Loomer of being “weird,” a reference to the anti-conservative remark used by Democrats against leading Republicans.

“They’re literally never beating the weird allegations, cuz what in the fuck is this?” one user asked.

Others ironically referenced the conspiracy theory often put forward by conservatives that the World Economic Forum (WEF) will somehow ban the consumption of meat and force all Americans to eat bugs.

Even Loomer’s followers were less than impressed. Political operative Roger Stone replied to the post with one simple word: “Gross.”

Despite the pushback, Loomer continued her sales pitches unabated.

“This is very healthy dog food topper for your pups Roger! Next time I see you I will give you some Pawsitive,” she replied.

But Loomer isn’t the only one eating Pawsitive’s dog treats. Comedian turned far-right darling Russell Brand is urging his followers to pick up the animal food as well.

A video from Pawsitive shows Brand similarly touting the quality of their treats while attending the Republican National Convention. Brand, however, stops short of eating them like Loomer. Instead, he tries to get viewers too.

“A human could eat this,” Brand says. “Is there anyone who wants to?”

Other lesser-known influencers hyping the product include an X user known as “Salty Cracker,” who promoted the dog treats to his nearly 219,000 followers.

It remains to be seen whether Pawsitive will be able to convince any other conservatives to promote their brand, let alone eat it.

