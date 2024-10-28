QAnon crowd explodes after Trump says he and Matt Gaetz have a ‘little secret’ that will swing the election

QAnon supporters are convinced that their wildest fantasies will soon come true after former President Donald Trump alluded to a “little secret” during his rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Shadow of Ezra, a prominent QAnon promoter on X, highlighted the remark the following day before asking his more than 543,000 followers to guess what the secret was.

“Donald Trump teased that he and Matt Gaetz share a ‘little secret’ that’s set to give Republicans an edge, saying, ‘Our secret is making waves… We’ll reveal it once the race is won.’ What’s the secret?” wrote Shadow of Ezra.

What’s the secret? pic.twitter.com/hEI3ANoeSF — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) October 28, 2024

Conspiracy theories flooded the replies, many revolving around the core QAnon belief that Trump will jail and execute all of his political enemies once power has been regained.

“They’ve been running a sting operation for the last 8 years and the hammer comes down after Trump wins,” the user RedPillPatriot said.

“The reveal is going to be filled with perp walks,” another added.

Some attempted to tie the so-called secret to Vice President Kamala Harris, suggesting that damning information would soon topple Trump’s opponent.

“Kamala Harris is on the Diddy tapes?” one commenter guessed.

“Kamala attended Diddy parties,” a second user suggested.

Yet Trump’s comments, which many QAnon fans didn’t seem to actually listen to, provided context for what the secret might be. Trump specifically said that the secret would help Republicans “do really well with the House.”

“We gotta get the congressmen elected and we gotta get the senators elected, because we can take the Senate pretty easily, and I think with our little secret we’re going to do really well with the House,” Trump said. “Right? Our little secret is having a big impact,”

The comment clearly has nothing to do with mass arrests, Harris, or Diddy. Still, QAnon adherents seem unwilling to let go.

“TREASON DOESN’T PAY WELL IN THE END,” an image from a QAnon fan said. “Q.”

The desperation from the QAnon movement has reached a fever pitch during the 2024 election season. So much so, that followers, instead of standing back and “trusting the plan” to unfold, are even vowing to vote to ensure a Trump victory.

Trump’s reference to a little secret, however, was just a blip on the radar compared to the other shocking remarks made during the rally.

Standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe stirred outrage among many online after calling Puerto Rico an “island of garbage.”

Another speaker, a 60-year-old sanitation worker referred to as a lifelong friend of Trump, even went as far as to call Harris both “the devil” and “the antichrist.”

