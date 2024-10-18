QAnon is giving voting a try

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



For years, believers in QAnon conspiracy have used a myriad of tactics to defeat the evil cabal of celebrities and high-ranking Democrats they think secretly molest children and control the government.



In no particular order, true believers have tried:

But a new radical push is underfoot on Q channels.



Voting.



That’s right, good old-fashioned voting. Not murder, not assault, not even posting links on web forums about Bill Clinton’s demonic possession. Actually leaving your house, obeying the law, and participating in society.



Wild, right?



The plan comes thanks to one of QAnon’s most infamous figures, Gen. Michael Flynn.



Flynn, who briefly worked as former President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has become a folk hero to the movement given his former high-level role in government and numerous overtures to the conspiracy.



On Telegram, he released a QAnon-sounding video to extort his followers to make it to the ballot box.



“America there are opposing forces fighting against our ideals of freedom, and you need to understand the sobering reality that evil exists. This fight is not Democrats vs Republicans, it’s about good versus evil,” he said.



Well, sort of. The evil is clearly Democrats, as this wasn’t a generic call to register to vote filmed by the NFL as a nod to some sort of civic duty.



Interspersed with images of eagles and American flags, are a supercut of JD Vance, RFK Jr., Trump, Vivek Ramaswamy, Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Tulsi Gabbard, Kash Patel, Steve Bannon, Dan Bongino, and President Donald Trump again.



“To Make America Great Again,” Flynn said, “We need to make America vote again”



And he’s given it an acronym.



What once was Make America Great Again, which morphed after RFK latched onto the Trump ticket to Make America Healthy Again, is now MAVA.

Do QAnon Believers Vote?

Trump supporters latched onto the acronym as though it were 2024’s version of Veni Vidi Vici.



“To #MAGA & to #MAHA We need to MAKE AMERICA VOTE AGAIN! #MAVA,” read accounts across Truth Social, echoing Flyn’s message.



“Affirmative sir! MAVA! MAGA! MAHA! Let’s hit em hard!”



(At some point, it should be noted, so perhaps right here because why not, that Flynn delivers his message while wearing a black tie with the word VOTE written vertically down his tie, as though he were the Riddler of the ballot box. Not important but also… wild.)

And on its surface, one might say the initiative is a good thing.



The QAnon conspiracy was birthed by disaffected internet posters on 4chan but exploded in popularity as Americans were locked into their homes during COVID. Logging on 24/7, they eschewed human connection for long-winded theories about Trump’s secret 4-D chess to smoke out traitors at the CIA.



Now, Flynn is saying, put the keyboard down and pick up the souvenir pen they give you at your local polling place.



Leave the house, participate in society safely, and yes, exercise your opinion about the state of our government again,



Flynn ends his video with an exhortation from an infamous American hero.



“As John F Kennedy once said, ‘The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.’”



Yes, you, you who think lizards and clones control the government, secret tunnels under New York hold child slaves, babies get eaten as sacrifices to capitalism, stop letting the ill-informed Americans keep sabotaging this nation.



MAVA!

