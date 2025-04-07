New White House tip line to report immigrants bombarded with calls to arrest Musk

A campaign calling for the deportation of Elon Musk is spreading on social media after the White House urged Americans to report undocumented immigrants to an ICE tip line.

The uproar was spurred by a post to X on Sunday, where the White House promoted a 24-hour tip line for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“ICE 24/7 TIP LINE,” the post said. “866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423).”

Almost immediately after, the responses were overwhelmed with calls for the removal of Musk, who President Donald Trump controversially chose to oversee widespread job cuts as part of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Hi,” one user replied above an image of Musk. “I have an illegal immigrant I would like to report.

Musk, who also owns X, illegally worked in the U.S. for a brief period in 1995, according to a report from the Washington Post. The report, which Musk denied, led to widespread allegations of hypocrisy given the billionaire’s current crusade against “open borders.”

In addition to the tip line, the White House also shared a link to an online form operated by ICE where undocumented immigrants could be reported.

Aside from the comments directed at Musk, critics of the billionaire also called for the phone number and online form to be bombarded.

“absolutely do NOT under ANY CIRCUMSTANCES flood this line with prank calls,” one user wrote. “that would be horrible.”

Over on Bluesky, users likewise urged their followers to overwhelm the tip line alongside the hashtag #DeportElonMusk.

“Flood those lines,” one user said.

While some posters have shared screenshots of themselves appearing to enter Musk’s information into the online form, it remains unclear how many people have contacted the tip lines.

The Daily Dot reached out to ICE for comment but did not receive a reply.

The campaign is similar to one in January in which Trump’s opponents spammed an email address intended for federal employees to report references to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

