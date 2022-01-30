‘I’ll be a good little kitten’: People are leaving thirst comments under Vladimir Putin Instagram pages to ‘stop war’

People are leaving thirst comments on Instagram accounts dedicated to Vladimir Putin, jokingly seducing the Russian president and asking him not to start a war.

A TikTok, posted by @earthlyfolk, rounding up flirty messages on one account has gone viral, racking up nearly 2 million views. The Instagram pages appear to be fan accounts, as they are not verified accounts. Putin also once expressed disinterest in the app.

Mounting tensions on the Ukrainian border have captured the world’s attention. On Sunday morning, Bloomberg reported that U.S. Senators have almost completed a sanctions bill against Putin and the U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. asked Russia to “come to the diplomatic table.”

Meanwhile, Instagram commenters are posting “i will be a good little kitten please don’t start a war” and “Putin please, I don’t have a gag reflex.” Some users are calling him “Vladdy Daddy” and others are saying “your selfie on your story is so cyute!”

The trend echoes back to other times the internet has made light of global tensions.

The video of the Putin thirst comments had TikTok viewers shaking their heads.

@cha0ticlemons said, “gen z will flirt with a russian dictator to try to stop world war III but won’t tell the barista their coffee order is wrong. I love y’all.”

@rvseslt commented. “imagine this is in the history books 50 years from now.”

“I was fine until I saw ‘VLADDY DADDY’” added @flippinuoff.

“The yassification of war,” said @occmslpstk.

@earthlyfolk added to the discussion, “In my opinion as a first gen Russian, these comments are funny but I’m also kinda nervous about this. I don’t like Putin and I wish he would stop this.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @earthlyfolk via Instagram direct message.

