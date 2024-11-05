Proud Boys promise they won’t do another Capitol riot if Trump loses

During one of the 2020 debates, former President Donald Trump created a scandal by telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in response to a question about the group.

Featured Video

The notoriously violent Proud Boys, who call themselves Western chauvinists, were elated. Leaders would go on to participate in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, fighting to overturn the results of the election.

Several are currently serving lengthy prison terms for their role in the attempt to subvert democracy.

One question weighing on many minds is what the remaining Proud Boys have planned if Trump loses again.

Advertisement

The answer: drink beer.

On Tuesday, the Proud Boys posted multiple statements taking issue with recent articles claiming they have plans to do another Capitol riot if Trump loses.

“The Proud Boys have absolutely ZERO plans to take any actions regardless of the outcome of the election,” they wrote.

“Anyone saying otherwise is a r****d and a f***ing liar. We will drink beer and celebrate if Trump wins. We will drink beer and say cuss words if Kamala wins.”

Advertisement

The posts were made on their longtime Telegram channel and reshared by other Proud Boys channels. They also appeared on the group’s longtime website. It’s not clear who is currently running the Proud Boys, after their leader, Enrique Tarrio, was sentenced for his role in the riot.

The Proud Boys claim that the outlets reporting otherwise were fooled by LARPers who don’t actually belong to the group.

“Do not fall for any actions of people pretending to be us, or listen to any of these fed post quotes. We will continue to make fun of the dip****s in Washington and in the media.

“Making memes, enjoying our fraternity, drinking beer, and loving our families. Don’t use us for you bull**** narrative.”

Advertisement

One post seemed to take aim at potential action by other members: “We wont be putting on teeball helmets and plate carriers to take to the streets.”

It is possible that the group is lying, of course. It’s also possible that they post-Jan. 6 crackdown left them unwilling to rise up again.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.