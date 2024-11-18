MAGA ditches ‘left-wing psyop’ fears about NFL after players break out Trump Y.M.C.A. dance

A celebration mimicking a dance by President-elect Donald Trump has spread across the NFL, with players performing it after touchdowns, sacks, and other big plays.

It’s led to right-wing proclamations Trump saved sports from “wokeness” after his base ditched the league over the theory it was a psyop to elect President Joe Biden and push vaccines.

While Trump has been doing the dance since the 2020 election, his moves took on new life after a town hall in Pennsylvania. After questions were paused following two audience members requiring medical attention, Trump began to dance.

“Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music … Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?” he said.

For 39 minutes, Trump danced to a playlist of his choosing.

At one point, Trump enthusiastically called for Y.M.C.A. and busted out the signature move, clenching his fists and punching them downward.

In advance of the election, numerous supporters broke it out after casting their vote for him. Now, the celebration has gained popularity in sports.

Yesterday, the Las Vegas Raiders’ Brock Bowers did the Trump dance after scoring a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins.

On his use of the dance, Bowers said, “I’ve seen everyone do it. I watched the UFC fight last night and Jon Jones did it. I like watching UFC so I saw it, and thought it was cool.”

After being questioned about his celebration during a post-game press conference, his team’s PR staff ended questions soon after.

But Bowers wasn’t the only one. Detroit Lions defensive end Za’Darius Smith and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley also used the Trump dance to celebrate during games this weekend.

And like with anything Trump, it’s been controversial.

CBS was alleged to cut the Trump dance celebration from social media posts of the Raiders-Dolphins game, with some arguing it was an attempt to censor Trump support in the NFL.

And before the election, Nick Bosa, a San Francisco 49ers defensive player, was fined $11,255 for wearing a Make American Great Again (MAGA) hat after a game.

Now, users on X have gathered around rumors (without evidence) that the NFL may ban the dance from mid-game celebrations.

But others have seen the dance as proof of America coming to terms with Trump.

And right-wingers who have repeatedly claimed they were through with the NFL, ditching their fandom after Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protest and Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift, are back.

One X user wrote, “The Trump dance is taking over sports. Pray for the left wing sports media who have spent the past eight years telling you Trump was Hitler. They have been utterly destroyed.”

“NFL players LOVE the Trump dance! Total and complete victory over the woke mob!” wrote one right-wing commentator.

“i am loving every second of it! total and complete victory against the woke mob,” added another.

After Trump received a warm welcome at the UFC fight in New York City Saturday, fighter Jon Jones used the Trump dance to celebrate his victory against Stipe Miocic.

Online, Trump supporters have also featured videos of the celebrations alongside the slogan “Make America Fun Again.”

This slogan has been used to oppose Democrat vice president nominee Gov. Tim Walz (D), who said that Republicans were “trying to steal the joy from this country.”

