‘Karen that called Police’: Nancy Mace’s dunked on after ‘take it outside’ challenge to House colleague

Memes criticizing Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) are exploding on social media after she appeared to challenge Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas) to a fight.

The drama unfolded during a House Oversight Committee meeting on Tuesday, during which Crockett tore into Mace for her recent push to ban transgender people from using their preferred bathroom in the Capitol.

“Somebody’s campaign coffers are struggling right now so she’s going to keep saying trans trans trans so that people will feel threatened and chile, listen,” Crockett said.

Mace then went off: “I am no child, do not call me a child. I am no child. Don’t even start. I am a grown woman at 47 years old. I broke more glass ceilings than you ever … I am not a child, I am not a child. If you want to take it outside…”

Crockett shared a clip of the viral exchange on Tuesday, writing: “My Republican colleague threatened to physically fight me about it. Bless her heart.”

Mace has since pushed back about the characterization of her comments, stating that she “wanted to take the conversation off the floor to have a more constructive conversation, not to fight.”

“At no point was there any intention of causing harm to anyone,” she added. “I was just assaulted by a pro tr*ns man a few weeks ago and am still in physical therapy for my injuries. I know firsthand how the Left is capable of doing real physical harm.”

In a police report of that incident, Mace described the assault as an activist shaking her hand “aggressively and in an exaggerated manner,” prompting many to dismiss the injury, dubbing her a “drama queen” for wearing a sling.

Now, her critics are again seizing the opportunity to mock Mace.

Best Nancy Mace-Jasmine Crockett Memes

“Nancy Mace after ‘taking it outside’ with Jasmine Crockett,” quipped one person, along with a GIF of someone in a full-body cast.

Nancy Mace after “taking it outside” with Jasmine Crockett https://t.co/GlV7ycpt1h pic.twitter.com/gxrUq4vllN — BubuNguyen (@Bubu_fan1) January 14, 2025

“You’re telling me this is the Nancy Mace who wanted to ‘take it outside’ with Jasmine Crockett?” another user captioned an image of Mace in the sling.

“I would like to volunteer to hold Jasmine Crockett’s earrings and shoes if she goes outside to meet up with Nancy Mace,” joked someone else.

I would like to volunteer to hold Jasmine Crockett’s earrings and shoes if she goes outside to meet up with Nancy Mace pic.twitter.com/ULR6t2SgDs — mistergeezy.bksy.social (@mistergeezy) January 15, 2025

Nancy mace going outside to meet Jasmine Crockett… pic.twitter.com/2yiRDOWATi — 💙🇺🇸 DTM Woodworks 🇺🇸💙 (@DTM_Woodworks) January 14, 2025

Nancy Mace tomorrow after Jasmine Crockett ate her alive in the Oversight Committee today. pic.twitter.com/xGjXPg1rlg — Nurses Against Dick Pics. 🪷🇺🇦 (@ClaudetteGGibs1) January 14, 2025

And even Crockett herself seems to have had a similar reaction.

“Please explain to me how the same damn Karen that called Cap Police on a child who shook her hand wanted to act like she wanted to fight me?!” Crockett wrote on Tuesday night. (The man accused of that assault is 33.) “ME… the same person who has represented real killers in court. She’s an attention seeking loser who clearly has some fundraising goals to hit… and to be clear that is the only thing that she will hit…”

