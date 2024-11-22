Nancy Mace launches merch line for Capitol Hill bathroom fight

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is now fundraising off of her anti-trans bathroom bill push on Capitol Hill with newly released, $35 T-shirts.

“Come and take it,” reads the text on the shirt, below an image of a women’s restroom sign.

“The Left wants to NORMALIZE the idea of a NAKED MAN walking into our private spaces,” her WinRed page for the merch states.

“Every purchase will help FUEL THE FIGHT to protect women and girls across America,” the platform pledges.

Mace’s merch drop comes in the wake of her push to bar transgender women from using female bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

Her proposal came a little less than two months before incoming Rep. Sarah McBride (D-Del.) is set to become the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

McBride dubbed Mace’s resolution a “blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing” but stated she would comply with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) rules after he announced his support for “women’s only spaces.”

Mace has since leaned into the anti-trans talking point, tweeting more than 250 times about the bathroom issue. While she’s insisted the fight is grounded in real fear, a former staffer accused Mace of orchestrating it all for publicity.

She also posted videos of her being threatened and harassed for her anti-trans advocacy. On Friday, Mace penned an op-ed for the Daily Mail stating she “will not be shamed into silence or back down after being ludicrously branded a bigot.”

In the op-ed, Mace blasted Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) criticism of her efforts, saying the progressive congresswoman failed “to mention that there are private bathrooms in each member’s office and unisex bathrooms available throughout the Capitol Complex for everyone regardless of gender identity.”

“She ignores that my soon-to-be colleague, Rep. Sarah McBride, who is transgender, said that she’ll follow the House rules as outlined by Speaker Johnson,” Mace said. “And I look forward to working with Rep. McBride on issues important to us both.”

