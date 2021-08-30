marc bernier with tweet "Should say, 'Now the US Government is acting like Nazi's. Get the shot!'"

@MarcBernierShow/Twitter

Radio host known as ‘Mr. Anti-Vax’ dies of COVID, igniting fierce criticisms on social media

Marc Bernier's final tweet compared vaccine promotions to Nazism.

Claire Goforth 

Claire Goforth

Tech

Published Aug 30, 2021

A right-wing Florida radio host who dubbed himself “Mr. Anti-Vax” and compared vaccine efforts to Nazism has died of COVID-19. He was 65.

Featured Video Hide

Social media was awash with commentary about Marc Bernier’s death, much of it frustrated and unsympathetic.

Advertisement Hide

Bernier repeatedly spoke out against vaccines on his program on WNDB, a radio station in Daytona Beach, Florida. Last December, his co-host Justin Gates asked if he’d get vaccinated. Bernier replied, “Are you kidding me? Mr. Anti-Vax? Jeepers.”

Bernier remained steadfastly opposed to vaccines. On July 30, in what would be his final tweet, he compared Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried’s vaccine promotion to Nazism. (Fried is Jewish.)

WNDB confirmed Bernier’s death in a statement on Saturday. “It’s with great sadness that WNDB and Southern Stone Communications announce the passing of Marc Bernier,” it said.

Advertisement Hide

While it’s unknown whether Bernier was vaccinated, after he fell ill earlier this month, WNDB operations director reiterated the longtime host’s anti-vax beliefs to the Daytona Beach News-Journal. “If you’ve listened to his show, you’ve heard him talk about how anti-vaccine he is on the air,” Mark McKinney told the News-Journal.

Bernier is the latest conservative who publicly opposed virus control measures to succumb to it. On Saturday, 30-year-old Caleb Wallace, better known as Mr. Anti-Mask, died of COVID.

A subreddit called the Herman Cain Award—for the anti-mask former Republican presidential candidate who died of COVID last summer—is dedicated to virus deniers and opponents of masks and vaccines who die of COVID. Hundreds of redditors commented on a post announcing Bernier’s death.

“How many fucking right wing radio propagandists are left?? I mean, 1 is too many, but man… It’s gotta be moving towards the [top] 10 dangerous jobs!” reads one of the top comments.

Mr. Anti-Vax” trended on Twitter Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide

Bernier’s death comes as the highly contagious Delta variant sweeps the nation. His home state of Florida is widely considered the epicenter of the virus. While other states are seeing positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths fall, the Sunshine State has posted its highest numbers of positive cases and deaths in recent weeks.

Advertisement Hide

Bernier is reportedly the third right-wing radio host in Florida who opposed masks and vaccines to die of COVID this summer.

WNDB has asked for privacy for Bernier’s family in their time of grief.

This week’s top technology stories

500 subreddits call on Reddit to combat COVID disinfo. But Reddit wants to let communities ‘debate and dissent’
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
BolaWrap promoted a controversial police lasso used on the mentally ill with TikTok hype videos
A neighborhood watch in Columbus led the charge in stopping Citizen App from partnering with police
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 30, 2021, 10:08 am CDT

Claire Goforth

Claire Goforth is an award winning journalist covering politics and justice from her home base in Jacksonville, Florida. Her work has appeared in publications ranging from regional alt-weeklies to the Guardian.

Claire Goforth