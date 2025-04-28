Canada’s top conservative tells Trump to shut it—as 51st state rhetoric threatens to sink his party

As Canadians vote today in a federal election that will determine who becomes the next Prime Minister of Canada, Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre is vehemently distancing himself from President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Election Day in Canada, Trump appeared to offer an endorsement in the race—for himself.

“Elect the man who has the strength and wisdom to cut your taxes in half, increase your military power, for free, to the highest level in the World, have your Car, Steel, Aluminum, Lumber, Energy, and all other businesses, QUADRUPLE in size, WITH ZERO TARIFFS OR TAXES, if Canada becomes the cherished 51st State of the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

He added: “America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!”

Now, Poilievre is imploring Trump to stop with the expansionist rhetoric.

“President Trump, stay out of our election,” he hit back Monday morning. “The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box.”

Poilievre’s comments come as his ties to Trump have negatively affected the party’s chances, turning what was expected to be a landslide election into a competitive fight.

“Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state,” he continued. “Today Canadians can vote for change so we can strengthen our country, stand on our own two feet and stand up to America from a position of strength.”

The federal election in Canada has been dominated by Trump’s tariffs on Canada and escalating, inflammatory talk about Canada becoming a part of the U.S.—a proposal that 82% of Canadians oppose.

But right-wing Americans continue to ramp up 51st state rhetoric, which analysts say has bolstered the Liberal Party and turned the election into a referendum on Poilievre’s perceived similarities to Trump.

Liberal Party leader and former central banker Mark Carney is now the favorite, but recent polls show a slight narrowing of the race.

On Truth Social, Trump’s free speech alternative social media platform dominated by conservatives, many users are doing the opposite of toning down their Election Day rhetoric.

“MAKE CANADA AMERICAN,” boasted one user.

“MAKE CANADA GREAT AGAIN!!!!” appealed someone else alongside an image depicting Canada as part of the U.S.

“Make it a territory,” offered someone else. “We can’t afford another California voter base.”

“I didn’t realize Trump was running for Prime Minister. I’ll vote for him!” quipped another supporter.

