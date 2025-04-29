A conservative influencer who was convinced last year that the moon had disappeared attended a press briefing on Monday held at the White House.

Kambree Nelson, an ambassador for the American First Policy Institute, was one of several individuals permitted to join a special briefing reserved solely for members of the “new media.”

“This is our first official influencer briefing,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced at the press conference’s start. “Millions of Americans are now turning to social media and independent media outlets to consume their news, and we are embracing that change, not ignoring it.”

Met White House Press Secretary @PressSec KarolineLeavitt —wow, she’s as real in person as on TV! Pure joy to be around, and the best convos happen off-camera. 😉 Huge thanks for the invite and her knack for cutting through the 24/7 media noise with straight-up facts. I am not a… https://t.co/vRwhwKHXOU — Kambree (@KamVTV) April 29, 2025

Nelson, who boasts more than 625,000 followers on X, was immediately ridiculed for her performance, asking Leavitt to tell her what questions she should ask the administration.

Yet among all the members of the new media invited to the White House, a collection of independent journalists who all support President Donald Trump, Nelson is receiving extra attention given her outlandish beliefs and fears.

In particular, Nelson told her followers in October that she had spent the last seven days looking for the moon to no avail.

“Has anyone seen the moon lately?” Nelson asked at the time. “I’ve been looking for 7 days.”

Has anyone seen the moon lately? I’ve been looking for 7 days. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 6, 2024

Incredibly, one of Nelson’s followers stated that they couldn’t locate the moon, either, and were convinced that it had “disappeared.”

“It has,” Nelson replied. “Why is everyone silent about this?”

Nelson also argued that the sun had been suspiciously “white” in color at the time (conspiracy theorists think the sun changed from being yellow back in the day) and that the apparent issue was likewise being ignored.

It has. Why is everyone silent about this? They are quiet about the white sun, too. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 6, 2024

When another follower suggested that Nelson look for the moon at night, the conservative influencer simply said “It’s gone.” And when a separate commenter said that they had seen the moon that evening, Nelson claimed that none of her friends “in 4 states can find it.”

It’s not out. None of my friends in 4 states can find it. — Kambree (@KamVTV) October 6, 2024

Nelson’s post was eventually hit with a Community Note that explained that the moon had in fact not disappeared.

While the White House has raised eyebrows by giving a seat at the traditional White House briefing to “new media”—inviting figures like Tim Pool and @DC_Draino—this entirely influencer-focused briefing promises an even more dubious cast of characters.

