Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “proudly” announced the end of a program aimed at advancing women’s involvement in foreign policy decision-making on Monday, despite the initiative originally being implemented and praised by President Donald Trump.

In a post to X, Hegseth celebrated the removal of the framework, known as the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program, while describing it as “yet another woke” initiative from the era of President Joe Biden.

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace & Security’ (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense,” Hegseth wrote. “WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.”

This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense.



WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.



WPS is a UNITED… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 29, 2025

Hegseth went on to further describe WPS as “a UNITED NATIONS program” pushed on American troops “by feminists and left-wing activists.”

“DoD will hereby executive the minimum of WPS required by statute, and fight to end the program for our next budget,” Hegseth added. “GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!”

While some Trump supporters applauded the effort, critics were quick to note that the program had been introduced by Republican politicians and signed into law by Trump in 2017 during his first term.

“Trump promoted this on his ‘Women for Trump’ accomplishments page for his campaign — a program he started in 2017,” one X user said in response to Hegseth.

Trump promoted this on his “Women for Trump” accomplishments page for his campaign — a program he started in 2017 pic.twitter.com/mzW4isIdfU — Eric Koch (@EricDKoch) April 29, 2025

The legislation was even written by then-House member Kristi Noem, who is now Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary. The Senate’s version of the law was also sponsored by then-Senator Marco Rubio, who is now Trump’s Secretary of State.

“This was Rubio 28 days ago,” another wrote, citing praise Rubio recently gave to WPS.

This was Rubio 28 days ago https://t.co/VcDgDnaKbA pic.twitter.com/yp8xImkbzF — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) April 29, 2025

Numerous users also noted previous praise for WPS by Trump’s daughter Ivanka, who appeared on Capitol Hill for the bill’s unveiling.

Others were much more critical with their responses to Hegseth. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) argued that Hegseth was clueless of the initiative’s origin given that he was “busy being investigated for sexual assault” in October 2017.

Hegseth was accused at the time of taking a woman’s phone and blocking the exit to a hotel room during a Republican conference in California. Hegseth has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump enacted Women, Peace, and Security—a bipartisan effort—in October 2017. You may not remember because you were busy being investigated for sexual assault that week. https://t.co/Be7mkhdFkn — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) April 29, 2025

In response to the backlash, Hegseth argued that the WPS program had been “weaponized” by Biden, but did not explain how.

“The woke & weak Biden Administration distorted & weaponized the straight-forward & security-focused WPS initiative launched in 2017,” he said. “So—yes—we are ending the ‘woke divisive/social justice/Biden (WPS) initiative.’ Biden ruined EVERYTHING, including ‘Women, Peace & Security.’”

The woke & weak Biden Administration distorted & weaponized the straight-forward & security-focused WPS initiative launched in 2017.



So—yes—we are ending the “woke divisive/social justice/Biden (WPS) initiative.”



Biden ruined EVERYTHING, including “Women, Peace & Security.” https://t.co/Aj0huxfXiS — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 29, 2025

Neither Trump, Ivanka, Rubio, nor Noem has weighed in on Hegseth’s announcement.

