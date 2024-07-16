On July 2, Orange Is the New Black actor Lea DeLaria said in an Instagram post that President Joe Biden should have former President Donald Trump killed in light of the Supreme Court’s decision that presidents receive “absolute immunity” and cannot be prosecuted for official acts they carry out while in office.

After a lone shooter attempted to assassinate Trump and shot him in the ear on Saturday, many have tagged the FBI on X telling it to investigate DeLaria.

“Joe, you’re a reasonable man. You don’t want to do this, but here’s the reality: This is a fucking war,” DeLaria said in her post. “Joe, you now have the right to take that bitch Trump out. Take him out, Joe… Blow him up.”

DeLaria’s video was shared on X by @CannCon, a conservative podcaster and Gateway Pundit contributor, a right-wing news site.

Remember this message that went out to 1.1M of her followers last week on Instagram? pic.twitter.com/1H1MwjtYK1 — CannCon (@CannConActual) July 14, 2024

Many were disturbed by DeLaria’s message when she initially posted it and prominent right-wing accounts called for the FBI to investigate her for inciting violence. Now, those calls have only increased.

“Hey @FBI you all gonna take a look at Lea Delaria?” one X user tweeted. “Certainly hope so.”

“Lea DeLaria at minimum deserves a visit from @FBI,” another X user said.

Others tagged the X account for the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security as well.

“@SecretService @DHSgov @FBI You need to look into Lea DeLaria after this video she made, considering the #TrumpAssassinationAttempt this weekend,” an X user tweeted.

In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, numerous liberals online cracked similar jokes, with many referencing a dissent from Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying that a president could authorize military forces to assassinate political opponents.

A Biden TikTok influencer caught tremendous backlash in the wake of the ruling, with Trump fans calling the Secret Service to investigate his comments. In them, he cited Sotomayor’s language about presidential immunity.

“According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!” Sisson wrote.

DeLaria has since deleted her post about Biden killing Trump.

