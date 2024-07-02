MAGA influencers demand Secret Service investigate pro-Biden TikToker over Trump-Seal Team 6 comments

After the Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former presidents have immunity from prosecution for “official actions,” President Joe Biden’s supporters took to social media to riff that the court’s interpretation meant Biden could now rule as a king.

Now MAGA supporters are hitting back at the jokes, with some interpreting them as serious statements and expressing their outrage.

And they’ve set one particular TikToker in their sight.

“According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has ‘immunity’ for official acts now!” tweeted Harry Sisson, a Gen Z pro-Biden influencer who’s been paid around $19,000 in social media consulting fees from pro-Democrat advocacy groups.

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

“We’re the party of violence?” asked TikToker @dahliathedyna in a video posted on Monday. “He literally wrote those words and then hit send.”

@dahliathedyna #greenscreen Harry Sisson has officially lost his mind! What in the actual F is going on in the blue party? ♬ original sound – Stefanie

Plenty of commenters jumped in to back Dahlia’s interpretation that Sisson was really calling for Biden to act.

“Honestly couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw this earlier. I think Harry has gone a bit too far this time! Insane!” posted one TikToker.

“Bet he won’t go on any watch list, or have any FED agency knock on his door,” added another.

“Wow why is the secret service not knocking on his door,” said a third.

Other TikTokers echoed the call for the Secret Service to come look into Sisson, claiming he needed to be careful with what he posted online.

Sisson’s comment stemmed directly from the Supreme Court’s 6-3 majority decision affirming the presidential immunity for official acts, throwing into question the criminal case against Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who wrote a scathing dissent, saw the decision as essentially an open door to unlimited power for the president.

“The President of the United States is the most powerful person in the country, and possibly the world. When he uses his official powers in any way, under the majority’s reasoning, he now will be insulated from criminal prosecution,” she wrote in her dissent. “Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune.”

Sisson quickly posted a follow-up to the tweet after it got slammed by pro-Trump posters.

“All of these MAGA lunatics are saying that this is suggesting violence when the first 5 words are ‘according to the Supreme Court…’ Also, this is in reference to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent which included this exactly,” Sisson wrote over a screenshot of the section in the dissent.

All of these MAGA lunatics are saying that this is suggesting violence when the first 5 words are “according to the Supreme Court…”



Also, this is in reference to Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s dissent which included this exactly pic.twitter.com/9zfEafCPUN — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

Not everybody was convinced by the explanation though.

“Let’s see what the Secret Service thinks about this,” replied @Arkypatriot.

Even Trump’s 2024 campaign manager poked took a shot at him.

“Expect a visit,” wrote Chris LaCivita.

