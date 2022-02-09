‘Clean your room’ is no longer a request’: Jordan Peterson burned over dopey, tactical photo of him at gun range

Jordan Peterson is getting laughed off the timeline over a photo he posted on Tuesday from a shooting range.

In the picture, the right-wing psychologist and author holds a high-powered rifle and wears a camouflage hard hat fitted with night-vision goggles. Another rifle and two clips sit on a shelf a few feet away. Spent shells litter the ground in front of him.

Peterson strikes a casual pose, peering into the distance through the night-vision goggles.

Perhaps it’s his reputation as an academic or that he’s written self-help books advising readers to clean their room and sit up straight, but people seem not to buy Peterson as the soldier type. It could also be the collared shirt tucked into jeans with a belt or the fact that he’s using night vision goggles in a lit room.

Leftist veterans group Left Flank Veterans replied to Peterson’s tweet, “The lights are on.”

The cameraperson following operator Peterson has amazing color night vision on their camera. That has to be it. It's not like he'd be goggle down in a well lit room. https://t.co/V9zzhxB4jU — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) February 9, 2022

Twitter user @BonkeyKonk offered additional critiques for the next time Peterson hits the range to play war.

“Nods with caps off in bright lit room. Helmet unbuckled. Earpro with suppressor. Flip up sights up when there’s an optic on the gun. Bump helmet from aliexpress,” BonkeyKonk tweeted.

Peterson was swiftly given the photoshop and meme treatment.

Many clowned on Peterson’s books and life advice.

“‘Clean your room’ is no longer a request,” wrote one, to which another replied, “Moving from ‘clean your room’ to ‘clear the room.'”

Ok fine I’ll clean my room holy shit — Blaire White (@MsBlaireWhite) February 8, 2022

Deployment of tactical psychologist — 🔞Mexichad the horny one🔞 (@BorderReloaded) February 8, 2022

Full Metal Lobster — 🚚【 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 】🚛 (@Vox_Oculi) February 8, 2022

Some referenced the time he infamously claimed that deviating from his all-meat diet by drinking apple cider gave him “an overwhelming sense of impending doom” and insomnia for nearly a month, as the Atlantic reported in 2018.

Seal Team Cider — Zolbar Overfiend (@ZolbarOverfiend) February 9, 2022

Peterson took the jokes mostly in stride.

Someone tweeted, “Gimme the benzos! ALL the benzos!!!” referring to his struggle with addiction. Peterson replied, “Mean. But funny.”