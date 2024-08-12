‘Let’s do this together’ Kamala quote becomes her latest meme

“Listen, I want you to do this with me. Let’s, let’s do this together” is a Kamala Harris quote that became a 2024 meme. It refers to her call to her new running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz after she decided to pick him over Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

After Vice President Harris posted footage of the call to her TikTok account, which included the quote, fans and others began using it and screenshots of the video as a meme.

What is the ‘let’s do this together’ Kamala meme?

Harris is well known for having assistants capture footage of her as she makes important calls after historic moments, and this is not the first time it’s turned into a meme. In this most recent call, she delivers the news to Walz like she’s proposing marriage.

@kamalaharris When I called Governor Walz this morning to ask him to join our campaign, I shared my deep level of respect for him and the work we’ve done together. We’re going to unify this country and we’re going to win. Let’s go get this done. ♬ original sound – Kamala Harris

“Listen, I want you to do this with me,” she says. “Let’s, let’s do this together. Would you be my running mate, and let’s get this thing on the road?”

Harris’s slight awkwardness came off as endearing—a quality that made her one of the most meme-able presidential candidates in history. Social media users are now enjoying screenshots of Harris speaking those first two sentences as an exploitable meme to highlight other situations in which you might want to convince someone to join you in an activity.

‘Let’s do this together’ meme origins

The Vice President has been known to use generic inclusive phrases encouraging unity and togetherness in her political campaigns, long before she became the presumptive 2024 presidential nominee for the Democrats. On January 21, 2019, Harris announced her presidential run for 2020 with the same message you’ll see in this summer’s meme.

“I’m running for president. Let’s do this together,” she wrote in her Facebook announcement.

In the early hours of August 6, 2024, sources began to report that Harris had selected Walz as her VP pick for her presidential campaign after stepping up to replace President Joe Biden. Later that day, her social media team posted footage of the call to the Minnesota governor to her TikTok account, which gained over 4.3 million views in three days.

Perhaps the first instance of someone using this footage as a meme appeared on Twitter shortly after, by user @seandoherty. The popular tweeter posted a five-second clip of the video with the comment “me texting the gays to get margaritas with me at 3:19pm on a tuesday.”

Meme spread

As the day went on, it became more common to see the “let’s do this together” Kamala quote meme formatted as two side-by-side screenshots of her first saying “Listen, I want you to do this with me” and the next saying “Let’s, let’s do this together.”

Popular jokes using this format include “Me tryna to convince my friends to smoke a cig w me outside” and “my gf trying to get me to eat ice cream with her because she only likes eating ice cream if we both are having some.”

Examples

