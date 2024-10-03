Today, former First Lady Melania Trump posted a video promoting her upcoming book, Melania, in which she talked about women’s “individual freedom” and referenced the popular pro-abortion phrase “my body, my choice.”

The video comes a day after the Guardian released an exclusive excerpt of the book revealing Trump’s fervent pro-abortion views. Trump’s husband, former President Donald Trump, nominated multiple conservative justices to the Supreme Court who then overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that enshrined the constitutional right to an abortion.

“Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard,” Trump says in her video. “There is no room for compromise when it comes to this essential right that all women possess from birth … what does ‘my body, my choice’ really mean?”

In the excerpt of Melania, Trump writes “it is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children … free from any intervention or pressure from the government.”

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body?” Trump says. “A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes.”

And not only does Trump say that her views on abortion have always been in favor of the practice and that there is “no room for negotiation” about it, she also says there shouldn’t be a stigma around abortion.

With regard to “my body, my choice,” the Guardian also reported that Trump says she sees it as a slogan to be used on both sides of the debate, and that women should have the freedom to choose to have an abortion or carry their pregnancy to term.

On X, reactions to Trump’s video varied. Some Republicans simply said that they hope to see her as First Lady again if former President Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, and other responders were surprised how much her views deviated from the actions of her husband.

“I do agree with you on pro choice but this is not what your husband has said about state rights and protecting women and their doctors,” an X user replied. “You need to get out of your abusive relationship, Melania and stop being used as a tool.”

“As a Catholic woman I’m kinda shocked at your views on abortion. It doesn’t change my vote or opinion of DJT but I will have to read the book,” another X user said. “Maybe I missed something I’m hoping I misread!”

“Your husband overturned Roe and said there should be punishment for women who have abortions,” liberal influencer @JoJoFromJerz tweeted at Trump. “You never said a damn word.”

Numerous others echoed the same sentiment.

“And you publicly said…nothing,” wrote another user.

Trump also recently used her book release to say she didn’t believe the official narrative surrounding the first assassination attempt against her husband.

