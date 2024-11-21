Ex-Nancy Mace staffer shreds her over Congress bathroom antics

This week, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) introduced a bill to bar transgender women from using the women’s bathroom in Congress, sparking a days-long fury.

Featured Video

Now, a former staffer is accusing her of doing it for publicity.

Mace’s bill comes after Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.) became the first trans woman elected to the House of Representatives.

“The sanctity of protecting women and standing up against the Left’s systematic erasure of biological women starts here in the nation’s Capitol,” Mace said, mentioning in comments that as a rape survivor, she does not feel comfortable with trans people in women’s private spaces.

Advertisement

She filmed several videos about the matter, while going on a non-stop tweet spree.

I don’t care. I’m doubling down, and won’t be quiet because some man tells me to. pic.twitter.com/aKwmBF510Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 20, 2024

The frenzy worked its way up to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.), who issued a response, saying “All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings—such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms—are reserved for individuals of that biological sex.”

But a former staffer of Mace is now shredding her online, saying her constant posting about the matter was just an attempt to gain attention.

Advertisement

Natalie Jonson served as Mace’s director of communications from January to August 2021.

In response to a mass text that Mace’s office appears to have sent out, Johnson wrote, “I don’t want to see your botched, cheap hooker-inspired boob job on my television. Can we introduce a bill to bar that?”

Mace’s office has had issues with former staffers speaking out against her, including an infamous report that she cavalierly commented about sexual life at work.

Johnson then referenced a couple different claims from liberal influencers who noted Mace appeared to tweet about the matter over 250 times she she first raised her concerns.

Advertisement

“Tweeting 262 times about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress in 36 hours is definitely about protecting women. It’s certainly not just a ploy for media attention.”

Tweeting 262 times about a bill that applies to like .00000001% of Congress in 36 hours is definitely about protecting women. It’s certainly not just a ploy for media attention. https://t.co/m9HhrbmzvJ — Natalie Johnson (@nataliejohnsonn) November 20, 2024

She added “If you think this bill is about protecting women and not simply a ploy to get on Fox News, you’ve been fooled.”

The controversy has roped in other prominent figures on the Hill. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) backed Mace and said that her bill didn’t go far enough.

Advertisement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed Mace, saying her insinuations of violence from trans women puts women at risk.

Rep. Nancy Mace and Speaker Johnson have teamed up to ban transgender people from using their preferred bathrooms on Capitol grounds controlled by the House of Representatives.



This is dangerous and disgusting. pic.twitter.com/m2gikoa4Uj — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) November 21, 2024

Mace fired back, claiming Ocasio-Cortez had no right to speak about her personal experience.

“Survivors of assault don’t owe anyone an explanation of why we are afraid,” Mace responded.

Advertisement

The woman behind the online barbs, for her part, has tried to stay above it.

“I’m not here to fight about bathrooms. I’m here to fight for Delawareans and to bring down costs facing families,” McBride wrote.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.