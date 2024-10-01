Since Thursday, Hurricane Helene brought extreme flooding to the southeast and killed at least 128 people. State, local, and federal officials all issued statements about the devastation and the governmental aid being provided.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who hails from one of the affected states, made a statement as well—though hers was pretty off-topic.

In an email sent yesterday with the subject line “Rep. Nancy Mace Statement on Hurricane Helene,” Mace announced that she introduced the “Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act.”

“Congresswoman Nancy Made introduced the ‘Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act,’ a bill designed to protect our children from irreversible procedures with devastating and permanent consequences to their health and wellbeing,” the email read.

A photo of the message was shared on X by journalist Bryan Metzger.

some technical difficulties over at Rep. Nancy Mace’s office pic.twitter.com/9LT7FvMT7x — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 30, 2024

Mace’s bill is anti-trans legislation that would prohibit trans youth from receiving gender-affirming care and blocks Medicare from funding gender-affirming care, too.

And though her office sending an email with a subject line about the storm with a message about the bill was clearly a mistake, many made fun of her for the gaffe.

“If there is one thing that is important to Nancy Mace when it comes to Hurricane Helene it’s ‘children’s genitals,’” one X user tweeted.

If there is one thing that is important to Nancy Mace when it comes to Hurricane Helene it’s “children’s genitals”. https://t.co/ZDTBs2AaTq — MidwestCharm (@voter_indie) September 30, 2024

“This is what she is focused on while the largest disaster is the US is happening!” another X user said.

“Rep. Nancy Mace statement on Hurricane Helene, (there was a mix-up in her emails.) Congresswoman Nancy Mace introduced the ‘Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act,’… this is what she is focused on while the largest disaster is the US is happening! — Jan E. Ordoyne (@myhighernature) October 1, 2024

Seemingly before sending the email, Mace made her actual statement on the disaster via X.

“Our hearts are heavy as we pray for the 25 lives lost in South Carolina because of Hurricane #Helene,” she tweeted yesterday morning.

Our hearts are heavy as we pray for the 25 lives lost in South Carolina because of Hurricane #Helene. https://t.co/yfXgH9a9u6 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) September 30, 2024

Mace hasn’t tweeted anything else about Hurricane Helene since, instead focusing on her Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act and taking jabs at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), who signed a bill into law that made his state a safe place for trans people from all over the country to access gender-affirming care.

“This is disgusting and sick,” Mace tweeted alongside a photo of Walz holding the legislation he signed. “Our Childhood Genital Mutilation Prevention Act will put an end to the Radical Left’s disturbing over-sexualization of our children.”

