‘DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY’: Some Trump fans are unsure about his call for hockey great to be prime minister of Canada

President-elect Donald Trump really wants Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to be gone.

On Christmas day, he revealed who he think could be a good replacement: hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

“I just left Wayne Gretzky, ‘The Great One’ as he is known in Ice Hockey circles,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “I said, ‘Wayne, why don’t you run for Prime Minister of Canada, soon to be known as the Governor of Canada—You would win easily, you wouldn’t even have to campaign.’”

Trump went on to add that Gretzky “had no interest,” but that didn’t stop him from fantasizing about the idea.

“I think the people of Canada should start a DRAFT WAYNE GRETZKY Movement,” Trump said. “It would be so much fun to watch!”

Trump’s post is yet another another dig at Trudeau, whom he has been trolling for weeks as Trudeau’s favorability continues to sink and calls for him to resign mount.

In a dig aimed at Trudeau, Trump last week pitched Canada joining the U.S. and becoming a 51st state—promising that Canadians would “save massively on taxes and military protection.”

The idea of Canada becoming part of the U.S. is what Trump’s “Governor of Canada” jokes play on.

At the time, the 51st state pitch divided MAGA, with some fully onboard and others resistant because they think Canadians are “very very liberal.”

It seems like Trump’s Gretzky pitch is having the same effect because of his work promoting a vaccine that protects adults 60 years and older from RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

While many social media users supported drafting Gretzky to run for office, anti-vaxxers on the right were quick to push back.

“Wayne is busy shilling poison for big pharma….he’s in the box for a Major Misconduct!” wrote one critic.

“No thanks, isn’t Gretzky a jab pusher?” echoed someone else. “Don’t want him.”

“LOL have you seen Gretsky on TV Big Pharma ads shilling for the mRNA vaccines? NO THANK YOU!” blasted someone else.

“God No! Wayne Gretzky should be held personally liable for any vaccine injured and died due to his virtue signalling!” ripped another. “Wayne Gretzky is a disgrace to Canada!”

It is unclear if and how Gretzky supported Covid vaccines, though he posted a video message in support of frontline healthcare workers in 2020 encouraging people to stay home.

The vaccine Gretzky did promote, Arexvy, was the first FDA-approved vaccine to prevent RSV in older adults.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the first RSV season since its approval, Arexvy was approximately 77% effective in preventing RSV-associated emergency department encounters and 83% effective in preventing RSV-associated hospitalizations in adults 60 and older.

