‘They’re very, very liberal’: MAGA torn over Trump’s call to make Canada ’51st state’

President-elect Donald Trump is continuing to taunt Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Truth Social, most recently by suggesting Canada become a part of America.

“No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year?” Trump said in an early morning post. “Makes no sense! Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!”

The outlandish pitch has gotten the support from a number of Trump’s biggest fans, with one X user called “MAGA Voice” stating they “STRONGLY SUPPORT THIS IDEA.”

“Make Canada Great Again,” the account added.

“51st State! #Canada,” wrote Eric Trump.

Others cited an informal poll taken by Russell Brand on X asking if Canadians would want to be the 51st state as proof that the pitch would be widely supported.

Almost 65% of the over 80,000 respondents to Brand’s poll endorsed the idea.

But plenty of Trump supporters are not fully onboard with the idea—though the reasons for that range from thinking it would need to be more than one state to not wanting Canadians to vote in U.S. elections.

“Shouldn’t each Canadian province or territory become its own state?” commented one person. “Meaning, we actually gain thirteen more states? Just clarifying how this should work.”

Joked someone else: “Canada shouldn’t be the 51st state for two reasons: 1. it should be multiple states 2. the UK should be the 51st state.”

“We don’t want Canada… They’re very very liberal!” decried another user.

Trump’s comments come amid his continued mocking of Trudeau and Canadian politics in the wake of his declaration that he would implement 25% tariffs on goods coming from Canada and Mexico unless they clamped down on migrants and illicit drugs coming across the border.

Trump also addressed the surprise resignation of Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who left after criticizing Trudeau’s handling of Trump’s tariff threat.

“The Great State of Canada is stunned as the Finance Minister resigns, or was fired, from her position by Governor Justin Trudeau,” Trump wrote on Monday. “Her behavior was totally toxic, and not at all conducive to making deals which are good for the very unhappy citizens of Canada. She will not be missed!!!

And likewise in late November, Trump took a more direct jab at Trudeau calling him “Governor…of the Great State of Canada” after meeting with him at Mar-a-Lago.

