The internet fell for a Slimer-looking version of Trump photoshopped onto a cross in Marjorie Taylor Greene’s office

The internet is going wild for a photo of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) reading what appears to be a Bible. It’s inspired countless jokes.

But what’s really riling people up is the décor, specifically the corpulent likeness of former President Donald Trump resplendent in a red MAGA hat hanging on a cross, crucifixion-style, behind Greene’s head. The green, Buddha-bellied Trump as Christ is photoshopped, but a number of people online are still falling for it.

The photoshopped picture was posted on Twitter on Tuesday by hairhopper (@DenneyLaura).

“What’s Marge reading?” hairhopper wondered.

In the comments, hairhopper said they found the image elsewhere. They didn’t respond to a direct message sent via Twitter on Thursday morning.

Hilarity ensued immediately.

Several had thoughts about Greene’s proclivity for reading, preferences, and skills.

“‘Thanks for the book! I don’t own any!’—MTG,” joked @DonKeehotey.

Others suggested she was reading “Hate Expectations” or perhaps “Recipes of the Third Reich.” Greene has infamously compared minor inconveniences like wearing a mask to the Holocaust.

2 Corinthians edition? — tireironmonkey (@tireironmonkey) July 21, 2022

“Learning new big words,” commented @cryborg.

Many people quickly zeroed in on the rotund, mostly nude Trump on the cross.

“What in the marshmallow flavored hell is that behind her head?!” @mhking wrote.

Is that Jabba the Putz on a cross behind her real or photo shopped? That's disturbing on so many levels. — Uncle_Salty (@mba_seattle) July 19, 2022

A picture of Margarine reading has to be photo shop. — 🇺🇦Christian 🌻Lefty 💙💛 (@ChristianLefty1) July 20, 2022

Hundreds commented and shared hairhopper’s tweet.

However, in an earlier tweet, a cross without a Slimer Trump can be seen.

One of these things is not like the others. (Looking at you, Marge.) pic.twitter.com/0VSmYWYVcT — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) April 30, 2022

Nevertheless, TikToker Casey (@mamasissiesays) posted a video of the “creepy” image on Wednesday.

It went massively viral. As of this writing, Casey’s TikTok has received 3,500 comments and has been viewed over 800,000 times. Casey didn’t respond to a direct message sent via Instagram.

“I beg of you, someone tell me it’s photoshopped,” Casey wrote.

“If you zoomed on this first before the book,” Casey said in the TikTok, pointing at the Trump statue, “we should be friends.”

Many people didn’t realize that the crucified Trump statue was photoshopped.

“I’m not the best Catholic, but I’m pretty sure a few of the commandments forbid statutes like that lol,” wrote one.

Others didn’t immediately recognize what the fixture was supposed to be in the first place. “I totally thought that was a raw chicken,” said one.