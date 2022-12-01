We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

We crawled the web for you today and our top stories are about: Hackers releasing private information about millions of Twitter users, everyone sharing their Spotify Wrapped reports, a look inside a far-right troll war, and a viral video sparking discussion about work surveillance.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Private information such as email addresses and phone numbers are present in the leak.

➤ READ MORE

🎧 INTERNET CULTURE

What does your Spotify Wrapped say about your mental state in 2022?

This year’s Spotify Wrapped just arrived, and you know what that means: It’s time to get up close and personal with your mental state over the past 11 months.

➤ READ MORE

Accusations of backstabbing and treachery are already plaguing the race for the Republican presidential nomination.

➤ READ MORE

A viral TikTok about remote work surveillance is once again creating a conversation about boundaries.

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🎁 Holiday gift guides

💰 SPONSORED

The ultimate gift guide for science lovers

Is there someone in your life who is curious about everything science related? Gift shopping for science enthusiasts can feel like being lost on a distant planet, but we’ve got you covered. This gift guide is the perfect source for creative gift suggestions—from serious stargazers to amateur STEM enthusiasts. Find the best science gifts for the holidays with this guide.

READ MORE

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Rising Republican star is a superspreader of far-right policies

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her “Dirty Delete” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to you inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍴 A TikToker’s video recounting an experience in which a table left no tip because they didn’t receive celery with their appetizer has resonated with viewers on the platform.

🍗 A Wingstop manager went viral after revealing the fast-food chain’s ranch recipe, sharing steps on how to make it.

📮 This United States Postal Service mail driver’s public service announcement for those who let cars park in front of their mailboxes has provoked a varied response online.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Meet the users fighting NFT-based hate speech on the new internet.

💰 One person has gone viral after claiming that she was fired from Canada Goose after sharing her salary online.

🕹️ This groovy-looking mouse on the market brings a bit of retro gaming love to your workstation.*

📅 This worker quit his job after his time off request to go on a trip was denied.

👕 In a viral video a TikToker shared that the cashier at Ross gave her a discount after assuming she was over 55 years old. The video has over 187,800 views.

*The Daily Dot may receive a commission in connection with purchases of products or services featured here.

👋 Before you go

A small business owner has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video venting about a rude customer.

The video is captioned, “She really couldn’t just buy another hot chocolate” and features Faith Thomas (@that.flamingo.lady), the owner and manager of “Frozen Flamingo,” a dessert shop in Texas.

The video quickly garnered attention accumulating over 900,000 views. In the video, Thomas films herself recollecting her encounter with the unpleasant customer.

🎶 Now Playing: “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen 🎶