This year’s Spotify Wrapped just arrived, and you know what that means: It’s time to get up close and personal with your mental state over the past 11 months.

Originally intended as a fun way to keep track of your listening habits, Spotify Wrapped has now become a combination of bragging exercise (if your music taste is good), voluntary public humiliation (if your taste is corny), and armchair psychoanalysis.

Basically: Do you really want Spotify to catapult you straight back into a moment when you listened to the same Mitski track 576 times in a row, in the midst of a bad breakup and/or mental health crisis?

it’s almost that special time of year <3 #SpotifyWrapped pic.twitter.com/WL5rZSc0om — gods favourite emo (@yasminesummanx) November 28, 2022

before spotify wrapped comes out, y’all gotta realize that i went through approximately 20 personality changes and am not responsible for whatever song i looped for seven hours — smol problem (@smolproblem) November 16, 2022

Of course, Spotify Wrapped also offers a window to the soul in other ways, as people embrace the queer vibes of their most-listened tracks.

I already know what my Spotify Wrapped is going to look like pic.twitter.com/KK0AGy4I8S — horace (@trashygaytweets) November 29, 2022

Honestly, Spotify Wrapped is a weirdly efficient kind of year-end report. It’s often hard to remember everything that happened over the past 12 months, but music is an effective way to recall important milestones, both good and bad.

spotify wrapped isn’t enough, i want an excel spreadsheet of my listening habits — yasmin (@ycsm1n) November 28, 2022

That being said, Wrapped season isn’t without its detractors. Along with people who are just annoyed by everyone spamming social media with Spotify screenshots of the same five Taylor Swift songs, some Spotify critics have revived a dispiriting allegation that first appeared in 2020.

While the general concept of Spotify Wrapped has been around for years, a former Spotify intern claimed in 2020 that she invented the blocky, brightly colored interactive format that the platform now uses. She said she based her idea on Instagram Stories, and a lot of people now believe that Spotify essentially copied her work without compensation.

Along with some of Spotify’s more serious controversies in 2022, this has made Spotify Wrapped a little more controversial this year than before. Although judging by the number of people discussing their Wrapped breakdowns on social media, Spotify’s image hasn’t suffered too much with mainstream users.