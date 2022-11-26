‘When free isn’t free enough’: Small business owner calls out customer who complained about free hot chocolate coupon

A small business owner has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video venting about a rude customer.

The video is captioned, “She really couldn’t just buy another hot chocolate” and features Faith Thomas (@that.flamingo.lady), the owner and manager of “Frozen Flamingo,” a dessert shop in Georgetown, Texas.

Originally posted on Nov. 24, the video quickly garnered attention accumulating over 900,000 views as of Saturday. In the video, Thomas films herself recollecting her encounter with the unpleasant customer.

“OK, so today I sent out a free hot chocolate coupon to everybody who’s like part of my like loyalty program. They had a week to use the coupon and today is the last day,” Thomas begins in her video. “This lady comes to the window and she’s like, ‘Hi, I want to use my free hot chocolate.'”

After asking the customer whether they’d like whipped cream or mini marshmallows, Thomas says the customer said they “just want a second one.”

“I’m like, ‘Awesome, I’ll ring you up, no problem,'” Thomas says she responded.

According to Thomas, the customer wasn’t happy with the proposition of paying for the second hot chocolate and instead demanded to be given two hot chocolates for free because “they had someone else in their car.”

“‘Now I’m gonna have to split my hot chocolate with them,” Thomas says was the woman’s complaint.

“How am I supposed to make everyone happy,” Thomas concludes in frustration.

On TikTok, commenters were swift to side with Thomas and criticize the customer for their entitlement.

“It’s free- the alternative is no hot chocolate,” one commenter said. “People are ridiculous sometimes.”

“This is 100% a Karen issue, not a you issue. You’re amazing,” another commenter remarked.

“You should’ve explained to her the point of sending out rewards like that is to hope it brings in additional business, not to lose money by giving out,” a third said.

“I have 17 people in my vehicle the coupon should be for 17 free hot chocolate,” another joked.

One commenter questioned whether Thomas acquiesced to the customer’s demands which prompted a response from the dessert shop owner.

She replied, “I didn’t!!”

